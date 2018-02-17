DFA leveraging Demafelis’s death for optimum OFW treatment

The remains of Joanna Daniela Demafelis, the household service worker killed in Kuwait and placed in a freezer, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) on Friday morning.

A sister of Demafelis broke into tears and tried to embrace the casket but was pulled away at the Manila airport on Friday.

Demafelis’s death is the latest tragedy to befall a Filipino worker abroad and the government banned Filipino workers from being deployed to Kuwait since her body was found.

Her body, placed in a wooden casket, was received by her grieving family gathered at the Pair Cargo warehouse. Demafelis’s brother Joejet and sister Jessica burst into tears upon seeing the remains of their sister.

Demafelis became a symbol of Filipino domestic helpers being abused in Kuwait when she was murdered by her employers, a suspected Lebanese and a Syrian woman, who allegedly left Kuwait after authorities found the body.

The remains of Joanna arrived at the Naia onboard Gulf Air Flight GF154 that touched down around 10:25 a.m. and was towed to the Pair Cargo warehouse. Aside from the family of the deceased, ranking government officials were on hand at the airport, headed by Foreign Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano.

Cayetano said the Philippine and the Kuwaiti governments are digging deeper to solve the mysterious death of Demafelis. He added that the Philippines-Kuwait relations is now in a rocky situation, although the Kuwaitis love their Filipino workers very much.

The Demafelis family is asking the government for justice for their slain relative, demanding that those who killed their sister be put in jail.

Cayetano said the government is hoping the case of Demafelis will be the “rallying point” of cases of abused Filipino workers abroad. “Her death is very tragic, but this will also be a rallying point for all agencies to be more aggressive abroad.”

President Duterte, he added, already ordered authorities to do everything to protect the overseas Filipino workers.

The 29-year-old Demafelis was reportedly beaten several times before she died, according to initial autopsy findings, said Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait Renato Villa on Thursday.

The Kuwaiti government is running after the main suspects in the killing of Joanna.

The duo allegedly escaped Kuwait after the authorities found the body of Joanna inside the freezer. With AP