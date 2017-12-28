Developers confident property bubble still not on the horizon

There’s one word that the property sector dreads—bubble.

Fortunately for Philippine developers, the sector has at least two reasons not to worry about seeing a property bubble in the near future—the rapidly rising online-gaming industry and the ever-reliable business-process outsourcing (BPO) segment.

In simple terms, a property bubble that occurs periodically in local or global real-estate markets typically follows the rapid rise in market prices until the rates reach a very unsustainable level that would result in a decline.

Megaworld Corp., the country’s largest office landlord, is still expecting stronger demand for office space next year despite concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence on the local outsourcing industry, especially with the easing of regulatory uncertainties that loomed over the sector.

Megaworld Senior Vice President for Business Development and Leasing Jericho Go said he expects growth in leasing demand to come from both Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) and the BPO sector.

While demand from the BPO sector eased, growth in the Pogo sector has been faster in the last six months, and Go noted that Pogo may have accounted for about 50 percent of demand in the last semester.

The operation of Pogo normally requires three categories of office space. The first category includes those that have live-streaming capabilities with women-dealers for online games. The two remaining categories are subsectors of the BPO that provide back-office support.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) said it collected over P1 billion in licensing and processing fees when it issued 35 offshore gaming licenses as part of the initial rollout of the licenses.

From each licensee, Pagcor charged application and processing fees of $50,000 for e-casino and $40,000 for sports betting, and another $200,000 and $150,000, respectively, upon approval of the license.

Go explained that Pogo does not require tax incentives from the government and only needs office space to operate, while the BPO sector has been hesitant in expanding due to uncertainty over the approval of incentives for new office buildings.

But the Pogo’s increase was a result of China’s crackdown of gambling at its home soil. Go noted that the government has finally started releasing the papers of some office-building projects that have been registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

“I think about nine projects have received their papers out of the reported 53 projects that were pending,” Go said. He explained that some BPO companies have held back orders for office space for their expansion because the incentives may not yet be in place when they plan to start operating.

He added that another concern of BPO firms was the plan of Congress to reduce incentives enjoyed by the sector under the five-tranche tax-reform package of the Duterte administration.

“I think there is a general agreement now to support the BPO sector and the incentives will not be touched,” Go said

With these uncertainties getting cleared up, Go noted the BPO sector is poised for more growth, adding that despite the emergence of the Pogo sector, the office-leasing industry is still very much skewed toward BPOs, he said.

“Exponential growth from the offshore online-gaming industry fueled robust office demand and more than made up for a slack from the information technology-business-process manufacturing [IT-BPM] industry,” noted David Leechiu, CEO of Leechiu Property Consultants. He said online gaming expanded by 306 percent from only 56,700 square meters (sq m) in 2016 to 230,102 sq m as of the end of November.

IT-BPM takeup, on the other hand, was 28 percent less at 347,660 sq m as of November from 485,100 sq m in 2016. Online-gaming firms took up spaces mostly in the Bay City, the business districts rising along Manila Bay.

Bay City accounted for 67 percent of all online gaming takeup as of last month. Meanwhile, vacancy rate across Metro Manila was registered at a manageable 6.62 percent. Leechiu anticipates a “resurgence of the IT-BPM industry” resulting from reaffirmed relations with the US and the bicameral version of the comprehensive tax-reform law, which is friendly to the IT-BPM industry.

The recent upgrade of the Philippines’s credit rating is, likewise, a positive development. He further cited that a number of the world’s largest companies are in the final stages of setting up shared services in the Philippines. “This serves as reassurance for the rest of the world that all is well in the Philippines,” Leechiu said.

Meanwhile, sustained demand and a limited supply of high-end condominiums in Makati and Bonifacio Global City have pushed prices to an all-time high, peaking at an average of a little over P300,000 per square meter according to its studies.

Even mass-housing builder 8990 Holdings Inc. believes it is shielded from the property bubble.

The company said it will focus on its strength on horizontal development aimed at the working class, rather than increasing its recurring income, such as renting out spaces for shopping mall or office.

Mariano Martinez, the company chairman, said it takes time for the company to increase its recurring income, as some of its developments have a shopping-mall component. Also, the increase will not be as significant compared with other developers.

“We may not able to see it in 2018, but certainly in 2019 or in 2020 we’ll see more recurring income. But in terms of total participation it will be mostly takeouts from our housing residential units rather than our commercial forays,” Martinez said.

Many investors are looking at a property developer’s recurring income, as increasing such revenue stream can shield it from the cyclicality of the property sector. As a general rule, there will be five years of increase in sales as a result of developments and then five years of downturn.

Luis Yu, the company chairman emeritus, explained that the company looks at its recurring income in a different way.

“To clarify the idea of recurring income, the company would buy land, build a mall rent it out, that’s recurring income. In our case, what we do is we build a house, sell it to the buyer at a good price, that’s our income, but we give it to them at CTS [contract to sell] 25 years to pay,” Yu said.

“The amortization for us is recurring income. So the mall, the business malls, these are just complementary to the business. But for us the primary recurring income is the CTS to the buyers and, that’s a 25 years to pay,” he said.

He explained the low-cost housing units are protected from the property cycle.

“We understand that people are protecting themselves from the cycle, but since we’re low cost at the low end of the market, if you look at the history, that has never been affected by the property bubble,” he said.