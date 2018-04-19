Developer investing P5 billion in new Cavite township

A MAJOR construction company and property developer is investing P5 billion in the initial phases of a 200-hectare master-planned township in Cavite province.

HG-III Construction and Development Corp. (HG-III), a triple A (“AAA”) contractor with a 33-year history of developing ports, water supply, infrastructure and residential projects around the country, said the amount will go to the development of Golden Horizon—the new township in Trece Martires City, Cavite.

Golden Horizon is expected to host 15,000 families upon completion. The township is located just 45 kilometers south of Manila and 23 kilometers from Tagaytay City. HG-III has already acquired neighboring land properties for the expansion that reached boundaries of General Trias. Phase 1 of Golden Horizon is an 86-hectare property comprising of 9,800 units, 7,000 of which are already built and occupied. It is a mix of rowhouses, lofted units (villas), townhouses (courtyards).

Payment terms are very ideal and convenient for first-time homebuyers. Available units can be acquired through Pag-IBIG Fund for as low as P3,000 in monthly amortization, with a reservation fee of as low as P5,000.

“We were surprised how the growing market of homebuyers embraced our product offer so well, despite being a new player in the market,” Howard Guintu, HG-III COO, said in a statement.

“That’s when we decided to expand our initial phase to introduce new housing options convenient for a flourishing Filipino family,” he added.

HG-III broke ground on April 18 to formally introduce single-attached units (Manors) and single-detached homes (Acropolis), which are the two newest communities within Phase 1.

Units have bigger lots and floor area and are priced from P2.5 million to P4 million, targeting young families and overseas Filipino workers.

“We are investing P5 billion for the completion of Phase 1 and to jump-start the development of Phase 2. We are targeting the completion of Phase 1 by 2022,” Guintu said.

Future developments include Phase 3, which will cover 32 hectares and Phase 4, which will span 36 hectares of Golden Horizon.

The master plan of Golden Horizon Communities is structured for convenience and comfort of every dweller. It features hassle-free access to a range of amenities and facilities, such as a gated community with 24/7 security, parks and playgrounds, basketball courts, wet and dry market, four school buildings (elementary and high school) and a chapel that residents can enjoy within the neighborhood. Future facilities include transport terminals, private schools and commercial spaces that cater to the basic necessities of a household.

“Our company is committed to provide our buyers with affordable but masterfully built homes in an all-in-one community that will serve their family for generations. We would like to promote the idea that better living starts at Golden Horizon,” Guintu said.

“With our three-decade existence in the construction and development industry, HG-III is continuously growing and expanding making room for more opportunities for our business partners, clients and employees. We will constantly innovate to provide reliable and sustainable communities for the Filipino people,” Guintu added.

HG-III began its venture in private housing development in 2015. Golden Horizon, its flagship housing project, gained recognition for the company as one of Pag-IBIG’s Top 10 NCR Developers for the year 2017.