Devanadera hails CA order to freeze suspension of 4 ERC commissioners

THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) can now fully resume to fulfill its mandate following the Court of Appeals’s (CA) decision last week that froze the suspension of four commissioners.

“With the TRO [temporary restraining order] issued by the Court of Appeals, the ERC can now resume with the regular performance of our duties and functions and act on petitions with urgency,” ERC Chairman Agnes VST Devanadera said.

The ERC is the electric-power industry regulator composed of four commissioners and a chairman.

The Office of the Ombudsman earlier suspended for one year ERC commissioners Alfredo Non, Gloria Victoria Yap-Taruc, Josefina Patricia Asirit and Geronimo Sta. Ana. They were found administratively liable for “conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service aggravated by simple misconduct and simple neglect of duty.”

The absence of four of its members left the agency “powerless in making decisions critical to the energy sector.”

According to the Ombudsman, there was sufficient evidence that the ERC gave unwarranted benefits to Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and other companies by exempting them from the coverage of competitive selection process requirement, which was already in effect after November 6, 2015, read the Ombudsman resolution. The CSP process is meant to elicit the best price for consumers.

However, the CA issued a 60-day TRO on February 9 against the suspension order issued by the Office of the Ombudsman in December 2017.

“Wherefore, in view of the foregoing, and to avoid serious and irreparable disruption in the operation of the ERC and to prevent adverse repercussions on the power industry as a whole, let a 60-day temporary restraining order be issued enjoining public respondent Office of the Ombudsman and/or any of its authorized agents or representatives from implementing/executing its September 29, 2017, decision, conditioned upon the petitioners’ posting of a bond in the amount equivalent to three months of their respective salaries.”

“I’m glad that the CA gave weight on the impact of the vacuum of leadership caused by the Ombudsman’s suspension of the ERC commissioners and considered the welfare of the electric-power industry stakeholders, most especially the consuming public, who will eventually suffer the consequences of the ERC’s inability to perform its mandate,” Devanadera said.

The Office of the Ombudsman was directed to file their opposition/objection to the application for the issuance of a writ of preliminary injunction within ten days from receipt of the CA’s resolution. The CA also partially granted the Office of the Ombudsman and the Office of the President’s motion for extension of time to file comment by giving them an additional 15-day period within which to file their comment on the petition for review.

“The Office of the Ombudsman’s suspension basically jeopardized the ERC per se, and the industry that the ERC regulates, which is the electric- power industry and the consuming public. The ERC commissioners were suspended for restating the effectivity of its resolution on the CSP, but the CSP is still pending with the Supreme Court and the ERC commissioners must be accorded with substantial due process. By substantive due process, it means that the suspension should be based on a just or authorized cause,” Devanadera, quoting the CA resolution, added.

The CA resolution further argued that: “Given the circumstances of the instant case, this Court must look at the big picture and consider the interest of the public, the irreparable injury that it may suffer if a TRO is not issued. This is because, as pointed out earlier, petitioners are public officials performing important duties and functions pertaining to the power sector.”

“We hasten to add that what we give importance to and is of utmost concern is not the petitioners themselves but their office, and the public service that would be and currently is being jeopardized by reason of their present predicament. Here lies the real exigency and urgent necessity, which this Court must consider in determining the efficacy of the issuance of the TRO,” the resolution stated.

Meanwhile, the nationwide Power for People (P4P) Coalition expressed dismay over the TRO issued by the CA.

“After the ERC commissioners were found to have colluded with Meralco so that their ‘sweetheart deals’ with their sister coal-generation companies will push through, the CA cited ‘grave and irreparable injury’ for the part of the four commissioners suspended as a reason to issue a TRO in their favor,” recounted Sanlakas Secretary-General lawyer Aaron Pedrosa, convener of the P4P Coalition.

“They spoke nothing of the grave and irreparable injury to be suffered by Meralco’s 19 million customers, and the communities who will be primarily affected once the coal-fired power plants pertained to in the agreements are greenlit,” Pedrosa added.

Pedrosa, who also filed an Ombudsman case against the ERC commissioners, explained that the lifting of the suspension will enable the commissioners to decide in favor of the questionable “sweetheart deals”, the main reason why they were suspended in the first place. “This 60-day TRO lifting the suspension may cost consumers and citizens at least 20 years of dirtier and costlier energy from coal,” Pedrosa warned.