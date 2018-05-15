Despite weak peso, March remittances hit 15-year low

Cash sent by Filipino migrant workers declined sharply in March, posting the largest monthly contraction in overseas Filipino workers’ (OFWs) remittances in about 15 years, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Tuesday.

Cash remittances in March contracted by 9.8 percent to hit $2.36 billion during the month. This is the sharpest decline in cash remittances since April 2013, when transfers that period contracted by about 10.3 percent.

Economists have earlier expressed confidence that remittances will continue to be strong in average for the year, but will display months of volatility as migrant workers adjust their transfers based on the strength or weakness of the peso.

“Overseas remittance growth is set to remain steady in 2018, averaging at 4 [percent] to 8 percent year-on-year. Monthly remittances are likely to remain volatile, as they tend to be timed with moves in the currency market,” Standard

Chartered economist Chidu Narayanan said. Data from the BSP showed the local currency averaged at 52.068 to a dollar in March, significantly weaker than the 50.395 to a dollar end year value of the peso in 2017. This gives the dollar more purchasing power in terms of peso, despite the low volume in absolute terms.

Both land-based and sea-based workers scrimped on their dollar remittances in March. Cash remittances from land-based workers, in particular, declined by 9.7 percent for the month, while sea-based workers sent 10.2 percent less than what they sent in the same month last year.

The BSP, on the other hand, blamed the decline to the contributing base effects and the limited number of banking days during the month.

“The negative growth during the month was primarily due to base effect following the sharp increase in remittances in March 2017 at 10.7 percent,” the BSP said.

“Further contributing to the decline was the lesser number of banking days in March 2018 compared to the same month in 2017, since the celebration of the holy week happened during the last week of March as opposed to April in 2017,” the BSP added.

Data from the BSP showed remittances also declined in April 2017 but at a lesser magnitude at 5.9 percent. The BSP also said the continued repatriation of OFWs from the Middle East countries could have affected the inflows of cash remittances.

Cash remittances coming from the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Qatar, Germany and Hong Kong comprised 80.1 percent of total cash remittances in the first quarter of 2018.

In the first three months of the year, cash remittances totaled $7 billion and were 0.8 percent larger than the level in the first quarter of 2017.