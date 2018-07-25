Despite tepid response from Senate, Diokno sees tax bills’ passage

BUDGET Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno expressed optimism that the second package of tax-reform law will be passed by the end of the year, amid perceived reservations among senators to push it.

The President said on Monday in his third State of the Nation Address that he hopes to sign Package 2 before the year ends and even urged the Senate to follow suit after congressmen filed their versions of the bill.

Following the passage of the first package of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN), the second package seeks to lower corporate income taxes paid by 95 percent of businesses while providing new fiscal incentives for deserving recipients.

However, senators seemed lukewarm to pass the package as neither the minority or majority bloc members have sponsored it.

Some senators also cited the negative impact of passing this package of TRAIN, such as shooing away businessmen and investors, which can also lead to job losses.

Sought for comment, Diokno said: “They are part of the administration, right? And it is their responsibility to respond to the demands of the President.”

He said they are also hoping to straighten out the issues on TRAIN 2 including this lack of support from Senate once the Legislative-Executive Development Council (Ledac) is convened.

“We plan to convene the Ledac as soon as possible. We will thresh this out. They are the ones determining it. The Ledac is the forum threshing out the differences between the House and the Senate and the Executive so we will convene the Ledac as soon as possible,” he said.

Critics have blamed the implementation of TRAIN for causing the rise in prices of goods. However, the government has since defended the tax-reform law, noting that stopping its implementation would do more harm than good.

Education Secretary Leonor M. Briones also joined the call not to stop its implementation and warned that the government may have to borrow money if the subsequent TRAIN packages are not passed.

“It’s either taxes or borrowing. It’s either taxes or no schools, hospitals, bridges, offices and relief for our poor,” Briones said.