Despite MDT, America’s stand on sea row unclear

WASHINGTON continues to remain vague on whether it will come to the assistance of Manila if push comes to shove in the West Philippine Sea.

Last Saturday United States Defense Secretary Jim Mattis gave a very muted response to questions from the media during the Shangri-La Dialogue he is attending in Singapore.

Journalists asked Mattis if Washington will honor its commitment under the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) if Philippine-controlled features and vessels in the South China Sea are attacked.

Mattis was evasive and said Washington “maintains confidentiality at times in these efforts.”

“We stand by our treaty allies but this is a discussion between the current administrations in the Manila and in Washington, D.C., and it’s not one that can be answered as simply as your question would indicate,” Mattis said.

His statement comes on the heels of a pronouncement by United States Ambassador Sung Kim before an Asia Society forum in April that Washington will defend the Philippines should a foreign force attack any of the country’s territories, excluding the disputed West Philippine Sea.

Diplomats said Washington’s position is exactly what they have been trying to point out in explaining the controversial – often characterized as too “soft” or cozy, despite the bullying—approach that President Duterte has been taking in handling Manila’s dispute with Beijing in the West Philippine Sea.

Critics of that approach have pointed to a disturbing series of developments in Philippine-claimed islands in the South China Sea. And, in the latest incident, Chinese forces harassed a resupply mission for the BRP Sierra Madre, the decrepit hospital ship that Manila posted as its sentinel in the Ayungin Shoal.

“The West Philippines Sea is a very complex issue that we would want the public to understand,” a senior diplomat who requested anonymity told some reporters last Sunday. “It’s not as easy as what critics want to make it appear.”

“There are those who want us to push hard against Beijing, thinking that Washington will automatically come to our aid if something untoward happens in the West Philippine Sea,” the same diplomat said. “It’s more complicated than that.”

The diplomat said Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano, Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana, National Security Adviser Hermogenes C. Esperon and other national security officials explained this during a briefing for the Special Committee on the West Philippine Sea of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“There’s a justice in the Supreme Court who said, “Padala na lang kayo ng ship sa Scarborough. ’Pag pinutukan kayo [Just send a ship to Scarborough. If the Chinese shoot at you], the Mutual Defense Treaty comes in.” As if it’s that simple,” Cayetano told lawmakers.

“Alam naman niya [He knows], because he has records of the 2012 standoff. That’s why in the 2012 standoff [at Scarborough Shoal] hiniwalay nga [the issues were treated separately] because we want to prevent war. And there were third parties who told us, [the] Mutual Defense Treaty [will not necessarily come in],” Cayetano pointed out.

Speaking partly in Filipino, the DFA chief stressed, “It’s easy to say that if this happens, the Americans will automatically help us. But please recall that President Duterte himself was speaking before to then-Ambassador [Philip] Goldberg. He asked him, ‘If we’re attacked, will the Mutual Defense [Treaty apply?’ To which Ambassador Goldberg replied] In theory, sir, we will have to get congressional approval for that.”

In contrast, Cayetano noted that the US assured Japan of help if conflict breaks out with China in the disputed Senkaku Islands. In a news briefing before leaving for Seoul last Friday, Cayetano stressed that the Philippines is looking at its relationship with China in a comprehensive manner.

“The Duterte approach is prudent, patient and pragmatic and has produced major results. This prudent approach produced the environment of peace and stability that has given us significant gains in protecting our national territory and enjoying our sovereign rights,” Cayetano told reporters.

“Our fishermen are back exercising their livelihood in Scarborough Shoal. Although there were a few reports of problems encountered by some fishermen, the overall situation in the greater South China Sea has become more stable than in past years,” he added.