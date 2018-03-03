Despite absorbing 2 setbacks each, DLSU-Ateneo rivalry up

THE glitter of their fabled rivalry remains but this time around, De La Salle and Ateneo de Manila clash with dented armors in the Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

For the first time since Season 74, Ateneo and La Salle take on each other sans unblemished records but with four wins and two losses each, numbers that sent them fighting for the solo second spot behind National University (NU).

NU was on a five-match winning streak until Far Eastern University (FEU) stopped the Lady Bulldogs on their tracks, 25-22, 25-27, 25-13, 25-20, on Wednesday.

But even with their reputations to dominate in Season 80 on the line, the Lady Spikers-Lady Eagles

4 p.m. showdown is still expected to send the arena into a massive sea of green and blue.

The Lady Eagles are entering the match without Head Coach Tai Bundit, who has gone home to Thailand to attend the death anniversary of his father-in-law. In his place would be assistant Sherwin Meneses.

“As we always say—Ateneo-La Salle no stats needed, no standings. Ateneo-La Salle will be Ateneo-La Salle,” Ateneo star Bea de Leon said. “Hopefully we get to take a slight advantage, but I think it’s going to be really close.”

For the two-time defending champion Lady Spikers, it will be all about getting their acts together. They went 3-0 to start the season, but fell flat to NU in five sets and were even shoved to the wall by University of the East and were shocked by Adamson University, 18-25, 25-15, 19-25, 22-25, last week.

“The team was very emotional after that loss [to Adamson University]. I hope that the loss would wake the girls and make them play with character,” De La Salle Head Coach Ramil de Jesus said.

“Whenever you wear the La Salle jersey, you have to play the La Salle way,” he said. “The loss seemed to have transformed the girls into a barangay team.”

FEU (4-2) and struggling University of Santo Tomas (2-4) open the day’s hostilities at 2 p.m. match.