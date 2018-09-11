DepEd’s Briones to address Fortune Life at 8th anniversary of values advocacy program

EDUCATION Secretary Leonor M. Briones will be the guest of honor and keynote speaker at the eighth year celebration of “The Value of Hard Work and Discipline,” a values advocacy program of Fortune Life Insurance Co. together with the Department of Education and Marylindbert International.

The celebration will be held on Wednesday, September 12, at 3 p.m. at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan, DepEd’s Head Office, Meralco Avenue, Pasig City.

Launched in 2010 the values advocacy program features the inspiring life story of Fortune Life founder Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, who rose from poverty to become a successful businessman through hard work and discipline.

Highlighting the celebration will be the awarding of the Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua Gintong Parangal Para sa Edukasyon. Five public school educators will be awarded the Gintong Parangal para sa Guro for teaching the values of hard work and discipline to their pupils in the best way possible.

Another set of awards, the Gintong Parangal para sa Pamumuno, will be handed out to five school divisions superintendents for their exemplary implementation of the values program in their Department of Education Schools Divisions.