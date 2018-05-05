DepEd’s Briones appeals higher pay, no tax for teachers in poll duties

DEPARTMENT of Education Secretary (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones has petitioned to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the increase of honoraria and allowances and withholding tax exemption on the compensation of teachers who will serve in the upcoming May 14 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls.

“DepEd teachers and personnel have long been at the forefront of every electoral exercise in the country; with their immense experience in carrying out this enormous task in clustered precincts of huge populations, we deem that evaluation and discussion on the possible increase in honoraria and allowance are just and necessary,” Briones said in a statement issued on Thursday. Briones said no poll honoraria were ever subjected to income tax prior to the effectivity of Republic Act 10756, or the Election Service Reform Act; thus it is fitting for DepEd teachers and personnel to “truly benefit from their hard-earned compensation.”

The Bureau of Internal Revenue imposes a 5-percent withholding tax on the honoraria and transportation allowances that public-school teachers will get for serving as Board of Inspectors (BEIs) and Board of Tellers (BETs) in the polls.

In an interview on Thursday, a teacher’s group disclosed it has asked the BIR to reconsider the 5-percent tax imposed on the honoraria and travel allowance of public-school teachers serving poll duties.

Alliance of Concerned Teachers-National Capital Region member and Quezon City Public School Teachers Association President Mabelle Caboboy said the P1,000 travel allowance is not enough for teachers who travel several times for their electoral duties.

“First they’ll go to the briefing, second to get election paraphernalia, third the election day itself, fourth the return of election paraphernalia. That’s times two because that’s to and from,” she said.

“Here in the NCR [National Capital Region] it’s no longer enough. How about in the provinces? They use habal-habal in far-flung areas, which costs P500 for one way, four times you’ll need to travel using habal-habal. What’s going to happen with your travel allowance plus your honorarium will be taxed?” she added.