DepEd sees smooth school opening, but solon flags issues

By Jovee Marie N. dela Cruz & Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco

THE Department of Education (DepEd) expects a smooth opening of classes on Monday (June 4), saying it has made all the necessary preparations to ensure that the estimated 28 million pupils returning to schools nationwide would not face major problems.

This was disputed by a teachers’ party-list representative, citing data showing problems of lack of teachers and classrooms will keep plaguing the public- school system.

Education Secretary Leonor M. Briones said various agency partners have worked together to ensure that all learners will have a safe environment that is conducive to learning.

“This is not just the undertaking of the department, this is the undertaking of the entire community of Filipinos interested in, and advocating, quality education,” Briones said in a statement.

For his part, Undersecretary Jesus Mateo recognized the DepEd’s continuing partnership with the Oplan Balik Eskwela (OBE) Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) members: “We are now united with the agencies and organizations who have partnered with us in ensuring our children are safe and our schools are ready for the class reopening.”

Addressing traffic congestion

With millions expected to troop back to schools, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will deploy over 2,000 traffic constables in critical, traffic-prone areas leading to schools.

The MMDA will also deploy support personnel from its Traffic Engineering Center (TEC), Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group (SCOG), Anti-Jaywalking Unit, Anti-Smoking Enforcement Group and Metro Parkway Clearing Group Personnel.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has committed to monitor prices of school supplies after distributing the suggested retail prices (SRPs) guide to the local government units.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is putting up a National Barangay Operations Office hot line the public may call for school-related concerns in their locality.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) committed to ensure the safety of learners through, among others: the deployment of intelligence teams near the vicinities of schools and other crime-prone areas. It also distributed crime prevention leaflets to students, parents and school authorities; and intensified intelligence operations against drug pushers/dealers and other criminal elements victimizing students.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD), in cooperation with the DepEd Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service (DRRMS), will update safety information, education and communication (IEC) materials to be disseminated to students, parents and school authorities.

ACT still sees shortages

Meanwhile, a representative of the ACT Teachers party-list said on Sunday that a lack of teachers and classrooms would still hound the opening of classes.

In an interview, Party-list Rep. Antonio L. Tinio of ACT Teachers, pointing to DepEd records, said the National Capital Region alone needs at least 18,000 classrooms while there is still a shortage of 5,858 teachers natiowide.

“With this room shortage, [they are putting] at least 50 to 60 students per class,” Tinio added.

According to Tinio, having oversized classes in public-school classrooms is against the constitutionally guaranteed right of Filipino school children to quality education.

The lack of space on which to erect school buildings is one of the reasons for the classroom shortage, he said. In the lower chamber, the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture has already created a technical working group to fine-tune House Bill 473 regulating the class size in all public schools.

The “Public School Class Size Law of 2016” also seeks to prescribe additional compensation for teach­ers handling large-size classes.

He said classrooms in the coun­try are among the most crowded in Asia, per data of the United Na­tions Educational, Scientific and Culture Organization (Unesco) Institute for Statistics.

“The country’s public elemen­tary schools’ average class size of 43.9 is far bigger than Malaysia’s 31.7, Thailand’s 22.9, Japan’s 23.6 and India’s 40,” Tinio said.

The same data show public high schools in the country have even larger average size of class of 56.1 students, he added.

He said it is no longer uncommon to see teachers handling classes with 60 to 80 students.

An oversized class is one of the main causes of the marked decline in the quality of education in public schools, he added. To remedy the situ­ation, the bill limits the size of each class to 35 students, to be handled by a single teacher. Any class with not more than 35 students shall be considered a standard class.

Any class with more than 35 students up to a maximum of 50 students shall be considered a large class. In no case shall a class size in excess of 50 students be permitted.