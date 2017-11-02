DepEd condemns killing of Davao student by unknown gunmen

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has strongly condemned the ambush of Kimlawis National High School students in Davao del Sur by unidentified gunmen, which resulted in the killing of Jimbo Lingkanay, 16, and the injury of five others.

Initial police reports showed that Lingkanay, together with other students from the same school, were returning home on board a truck after attending a local festival at the municipal gymnasium last Sunday, October 29, when they were waylaid by an undetermined number of armed men.

Felix Calipsan, principal of Kimlawis National High School, confirmed that five other students were injured in the shooting incident.

In a statement, the DepEd said it remained firm in denouncing all forms of violence, threats and attacks against its students, teachers, officials and personnel.

“It further reiterates its call for constant vigilance and the protection of their safety and well-being inside and outside of school,” it added.

Education Secretary Leonor M. Briones and DepEd offers its sincerest condolences to the Lingkanay family and enjoins everyone to pray for the speedy recovery of the injured students.

“We further support the ongoing investigations to identify the perpetrators, determine the motive and let true and lasting justice prevail,” Briones added. She said DepEd decrees the preservation of peace and order in the schools and the communities.