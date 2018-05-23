DENR unit to expand scope of study on Boracay

The Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau (ERDB) is expanding the coverage of its ongoing study that will determine the carrying capacity of the world-famous Boracay Island.

The ERDB, a staff bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), was tasked to conduct a study to determine the carrying capacity of Boracay Island in the municipality of Malay, Aklan.

The island resort is now closed to tourists for six months to fast-track government efforts to rehabilitate the island and allow it to recover from environmental degradation.

ERDB Director Henry A. Adornado told the BusinessMirrror at the sidelines of celebration of the 2018 International Day for the Year of Biodiversity at the National Museum on Tuesday that they have already completed the study to determine Boracay’s carrying capacity as early as last week, but it only covers the portion classified as alienable and disposable land.

He said the study they conducted covered only the alienable and disposable portion of Boracay because it is the area that is supposed to be developed on the island. Forest lands, he added, are areas set aside for conservation.

Adornado said it was suggested during a recent executive committee meeting of the DENR when he presented the results of the study to include the areas classified as forest lands.

“For the study to give a clear and comprehensive picture, it was suggested to include forest lands, so we are now working on it double time,” Adornado said.

He said Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu will make the result of the study available to the public once the ERDB has completed the study.

He added the scope of study covers an inventory of all existing structures on the island, including the number of hotels, resorts, restaurants and other business establishments, residential buildings, number of vehicles, road networks, available parking space, current population density, including the residents and tourists, the volume of water used daily, as well as waste generation, both solid and liquid, considering the land area and health of the surrounding environment, including forest and coastal ecosystem.

Adornado added the ERDB will come up with a recommendation as to the maximum allowable number of structures on the island, whether it has reached the maximum limit and whether to allow more buildings to be constructed.

He said the number of structures, population, the capacity of the island to absorb pollution, both solid and liquid, the number of vehicles, traffic and waste generation, solid and liquid, are factored in.

“The calculation of the carrying capacity uses a mathematical model that will determine if the carrying capacity is exceeded,” Adornado said.