DENR tightens watch on CV forests

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has launched anew its special anti-illegal-logging operation this Lenten season in Cagayan Valley.

As part of the special operation, DENR Cagayan Valley Regional Director Gil A. Aromin ordered the deployment of mobile checkpoints in strategic locations in the province.

The mobile checkpoints should be manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on a rotation basis, as “perpetrators of illegal forest activities would take advantage [of the Lenten period] to engage in timber poaching and transport of forest and wildlife products,” Aromin said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Dubbed “Oplan Huli Week,” the special operation aims to deter illegal-logging activities during the Holy Week period, when illegal loggers take advantage of the weeklong break to smuggle out of the forests the trees they illegally cut.

He said all forest officers, forest rangers and forest protection officers shall be mobilized to monitor transport of forest and wildlife products.

They shall also be kept on alert in detecting and providing a quick response to any incident of forest fires in their respective areas.

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resource and Community Environment and Natural Resource officers were directed to coordinate with other law-enforcement agencies for assistance to ensure the safety and security of the personnel who will man the checkpoints.

The field officials were also instructed to report the exact locations of mobile checkpoints to be established for monitoring and coordination purposes.

During the Oplan Huli Week in 2017, a total of seven units of conveyances loaded with 39.54 cubic meters of forest products were apprehended, Aromin said.