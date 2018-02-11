DENR starts review of forest-management deals with private sector

As the government embarks on the audit of 89 Integrated Forest Management Agreement areas (Ifmas), officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said they will also conduct a comprehensive review of the entire program, including the costs and benefits.

The review of the 19-year-old Ifma program, which will be in-depth, may eventually lead to cancellation of forest-management agreements awarded to big agricultural companies that failed to make the vast tracts of land productive.

Environment Undersecretary for Policy, Planning, International Affairs and Foreign-Assisted Projects Jonas Leones said the audit will dig deep into the records of Ifma holders.

The auditors will also look closely into the revenues generated by the DENR from the production-sharing agreements under the Ifmas, Leones told the BusinessMirror.

Leones is also the designated spokesman of Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu.

According to him, Cimatu’s directive is encompassing and will cover the physical assessment of the areas leased out to Ifma holders, the legal basis of their existence, revenues generated by the government over the years while utilizing vast tracts of government lands assigned to them for establishment of forest plantations and other agro-forestry use; and the conditions provided for under the individual Ifmas.

The audit of Ifmas is an offshoot of President Duterte’s order to suspend the operations of the Dacon Group of Companies (DGC), which is operating in the Zamboanga Peninsula through the South Davao Development Co. Inc. and Sirawai Plywood and Lumber Corp. in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte, through Ifma.

The alleged environmental destruction of Ifma areas caused by the DGC is being blamed for the death of two dozen people during the height of Typhoon Vinta last December.

The DENR has issued five Ifmas to the two DGC units, which cover a combined area of 70,709 hectares straddling 12 towns in the boundaries of Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur.

After the stop order, Cimatu has issued two special orders that set in motion the audit of the existing Ifmas.

Special Order (SO) 2018-19 dated January 15, 2018, pertains to the conduct of performance evaluation of the Ifmas and the creation of the Performance Evaluation Committee (PEC) to be composed of the Undersecretary for Field Operations as chairman; and the Assistant Secretaries for Field Operations in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao as vice chairmen, with the Directors for Field Operations, Forest Management Bureau and Legal Service as members.

The PEC shall be assisted by Performance Evaluation Teams (PETs).

The SO also created a secretariat for Ifma PETs composed of team leaders and at least four members each. There are six for Luzon; three for the Visayas and five for Mindanao.

The Ifma-PETs are ordered to submit reports on the result of the field activities together with their findings within 10 days upon completion of their fieldwork.

On the other hand, SO 2018-40 named the DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and Integrated Affairs as chairman of the PEC to supervise and provide leadership guidance in the conduct of the performance evaluation.

Before the signing of Executive Order 23 on February 1, 2011, which prohibits the harvesting of timber from natural and residual forests, Ifma holders are allowed to harvest from natural or residual forests.

“With the signing of EO 23, harvesting in the natural and residual forest is no longer allowed. The Ifma holders are then allowed to establish the plantations,” Leones said.

He added that as part of the agreement, the DENR is supposed to receive shares from the production of the established forest plantations and production or profit of those with large concessions.

“The audit will cover everything, from physical accomplishment and their legal existence. There are many Ifmas. Many are about to expire. We will also look into the conditions of the Ifmas if these conditions are met,” Leones noted.

In a separate interview, Assistant Secretary for Staff Bureaus Ricardo Calderon, a former director of the DENR-FMB, said before EO 23 was issued, there were around 119 Ifma holders doing the harvest. But after that, harvesting in natural and residual forests stopped. Subsequently, of the 119 Ifmas, less than 10 survived.

Today, latest records show there are 89 Ifmas, excluding those in the ARMM, nationwide that will be covered by the audit.

Calderon has oversight management over the staff bureaus of the DENR, namely Biodiversity Management Bureau, Land Management Bureau (LMB), Ecosystem Research Development Bureau and the Forest Management Bureau (FMB).

“The instruction of the secretary is to review the Ifma program and the instruction is to determine how the Ifma program can be improved and help the greening program in light of the diminishing budget for reforestation,” he said.

He said Ifma holders are paying only a nominal amount of P5 per hectare for the lease.

However, there is supposed to be a tender on the part of IFMA holders for the sharing of the production in the use of the lands assigned to them by the government. Technically, these are lumped as “forest charges.”

“We want to know if the Ifma holders are utilizing these lands to the fullest,” he said, adding that a “use-it-or-lose-it” policy may be adopted if the Ifma holders could no longer do business or cope with government expectations.

Moreover, he said the review may also assess whether the government is actually receiving its fair share from production profits in the lease agreements or not.

“The government receives only P1,500 per cubic meter per harvest. On a national average, the income we derive is P75 million to P100 million a year. This is small.”

However, he said there are other factors that will be considered, such as management and cost of production.

“Any forestry-development project like Ifma are capital and labor intensive. It may only be the revenues generated by the government, but the employment they [Ifma holders] generate, especially in the countryside where there is no manufacturing industry, and the means of livelihood to communities are big,” he said.

He said Ifma holders also provide social services, such as support to communities for education like the construction of schools, and provide health services and construction of health centers.

Moreover, he said indigenous communities are also beneficiaries of Ifma projects, as they receive noncash benefits outlined in the corporate social-responsibility programs of the large companies, aside from the employment offered to IPs.

Also, he said the burden of forest management over vast tracts of land eventually falls on the lap of the Ifma holders.

“What we want to assess is the performance of the Ifma holders in managing our forests. At the same time, it is to review so as to improve the benefits of the program,” he said.

Ifma holders, he stressed, should take the audit positively, as they can take the opportunity to further improve the program in a way that they will be able to profit without necessarily causing environmental destruction or economic dislocation.

The Ifma Program, he said, began in 1999 by virtue of Department Order 1999-53, so a review is in order to determine whether the government’s revenue from the lease and the production sharing from the activities of Ifma holders are sufficient or justifiable.

Currently, he said the 89 Ifma holders manage and protect the forest over a combined land area of more than 700,000 hectares, but the government only generates up to P100 million a year, depending on the production as dictated by the market.

“Sometimes, production is slow, sometimes it is good,” he said.

There have been numerous complaints against Ifma holders concerning the assignment of large concession areas for their use of land, and the adverse impact of forest plantations to nearby communities.

Calderon said the Cimatu wants to capture all those issues to include social protection.

“We are still looking at what other issues the audit needs to capture. The secretary wants the program to capture everything, including the weight of investment where communities can come in, where the business sector can come in,” he said.

He added that climate change will also be factored in coming up with a recommendation to improve the program, including a recommendation on how to financially gain from the carbon offsetting. “Companies should be able to avail themselves of carbon offsetting to earn from the scheme. That’s the holistic approach and direction the Secretary wants in the conduct of the audit.”