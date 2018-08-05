DENR names three new water quality management areas

ENVIRONMENT Secretary Roy A. Cimatu recently signed administrative orders declaring three water bodies, including two of the most polluted rivers in the Philippines, as water quality management areas (WQMAs).

Separate administrative orders signed by Cimatu declared the Malabon-Tullahan-Tinajeros and the Las Piñas-Parañaque river systems in the National Capital Region and the Iyam-Dumacaa river system in Region 4A (Calabarzon) as WQMAs, bringing to 37 the total number of water bodies that are now under stricter management regime.

The Tullahan River, declared as biologically dead in the 1990s, has earned its notoriety as the country’s most polluted river and became the subject of intensive rehabilitation by the government since then.

In a statement, Cimatu said the administrative orders aim to protect and improve the water quality of the three river systems—which are important sources of livelihood among local residents—pursuant to Republic Act (RA) 9275, or the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004.

“Their designation as WQMAs will ensure clean water in these rivers for present and future generations. Water is vital for irrigation, livelihood and water supply,” Cimatu said.

So far, there are now 19 WQMAs in Luzon, eight in the Visayas and 10 in Mindanao.

According to Cimatu, designating WQMAs will enable concerned officials both at the national and local levels to take focused interventions on specific water quality issues relevant to a particular locality.

“The WQMA is a significant tool in enforcing the Clean Water Act,” Cimatu said. “It aims for the improvement of water quality to meet the guidelines under which they have been classified or to improve their classification so that it meets its potential use.”

Under RA 9275, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), in coordination with the National Water Resources Board, is mandated to designate certain areas as WQMAs using appropriate physiographic units, such as watershed, river basins, or water resources regions to effectively enforce its provisions and improve the water quality of water bodies.

The law seeks to provide a decentralized management system for water quality protection and improvement of rivers.

Likewise, the DENR is tasked to create a governing board for each WQMA, which is chaired by a regional director of the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

Its members include the mayor and governor of the concerned local government unit and representatives of relevant national government agencies, duly registered nongovernment organizations, and business and water utility sectors.

The governing board serves as a planning, monitoring and coordinating body. It also reviews the WQMA action plan prepared by the EMB.

Under the WQMA, the DENR and stakeholders address the water quality problems, sources of pollution and the beneficial use of the receiving water body. They also determine what control measures to institute to effectively achieve water quality objectives or improvements.