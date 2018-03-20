DENR: 49 Siargao establishments found violating environmental laws

WHILE pursuing to address the environmental problems on Boracay Island, the country’s top tourist destination in Malay, Aklan, the crackdown on tourism areas has brought Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu to Surigao del Norte, a province equally blessed with aesthetic beauty and natural wonders, but like Boracay, threatened with serious environmental problems.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said a total of 49 business establishments catering to local and foreign tourists on the island of Siargao were found in violation of various environmental laws.

Cimatu said the DENR has started the process of going after these erring establishments, with the issuance of a notice of violation by concerned DENR officials.

Siargao is a popular tourist destination in Mindanao and is frequented by surfing

enthusiasts.

In a statement, Cimatu said the erring establishments were ordered to address the environmental problems they have caused to ensure that “responsible ecotourism” is sustained in the internationally popular surfing island.

Meanwhile, Cimatu lauded the DENR-Caraga Regional Office for swiftly responding to his order to identify tourism service providers that have violated environmental laws.

“This is an example of quick action by our regional officials,” the DENR chief said. “Within two months, they have finished surveying tourism establishments in the beautiful island of Siargao, and they have already separated those compliant with environmental laws and those who are not,” Cimatu added.

“Siargao is still one of the country’s best tourist destinations, but if we want to sustain its viability as an international surfing capital, we must show that we are all helping to protect and conserve its environment,” Cimatu said.

Data from the DENR-Caraga showed that out of 148 businesses in Siargao island, 49 establishments were found violating environmental laws, including the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act or the Environmental Impact Statement System.

The landscape and seascape of Siargao had been classified as a protected area, although in recent years, it has become a favorite destination for international surfers, and mass tourism has boomed in the entire island.

Violations of the businesses, which are mostly resorts and restaurants, included failing to secure environmental compliance certificates (ECCs) and absence of sewage-treatment facilities.

“Right now, we are serving notices of violations to the identified establishments, and by the end of the month, we aim to finish serving them, conducting the associated technical conferences, and determining whether or not to elevate the case to the Pollution Adjudication Board,” Cimatu said.

Aside from identifying violating establishments, the regional environmental officers of Caraga also identified the problems threatening the island, which include inconsistent water quality, the issuance of business permits by the local government units without requiring an ECC, absence of sewage and septage treatment facilities, coastal encroachment, improper solid-waste management, inadequate drainage system and the inadequate utilization of the environmental fee.

“This should be the template by which other regions should conduct their inspection and monitoring activities. We want to be fast, but follow the law at the same time,” Cimatu said.

Siargao island is protected under a presidential decree signed by then-President Fidel V. Ramos in 1996. The Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape is home to birds, such as the Mindanao tarictic, Rufous Hornbill, Philippine magpie-robin, and other endemic flora and fauna.

The DENR-Caraga officials said they are also seeking support for the fast-tracking of approval for the 10-year solid-waste management plans of local government units, gathering support for the construction of a sanitary landfill, coordination on the collection, transportation and treatment of sewage and septage, mandating an ECC as a requirement for business permits, and requiring resorts and other establishments to set up their own sewage-treatment plants. These measures are aimed at securing the future of Siargao as a sustainable tourist destination, the officials said.