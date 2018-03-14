Demafelis’s family, relatives granted Tesda scholarships

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) has extended government assistance to the family of slain overseas Filipino worker Joanna Demafelis whose body was found in a freezer more than a year after she was reported missing in Kuwait.

Tesda Director General Guiling Mamondiong, upon instructions from President Duterte, said the agency granted free training scholarship assistance package to the family of Joanna whose remains arrived in the country on February 16.

Mamondiong said that the training scholarship assistance package will include free skills training, free competency assessment, free entrepreneurship training, training support fund and starter tool kits.

Florencio Sunico Jr., Tesda director for Region 6, said that the beneficiaries of the program are Joanna’s siblings Rausten Mark Demafelis, Housekeeping NC II; Rhozell Mae Demafelis, Cookery NC II; Criselda Demafelis, Cookery NC II. They will enrol at the Leon Ganzon Polytechnic College in June 2018 under the “Free TVET scholarship program.

Also given assistance were Joie Demafelis of PNR, Western Bicutan, Taguig City, and Jonathan Demafelis, of Barangay Lopez Jaena Extension, San Dionisio, Parañaque City. Both will take the Automotive Servicing NC II or III course.

Sunico said that he met with the parents of Joanna in their home in Barangay Ferari, Sara, Iloilo last February 21 and 22.

Also, Tesda Iloilo provincial director Gina Sophia Mondejar visited the parents of Joanna to offer her condolences and promised them of training assistance.

On February 22, Sunico, who was accompanied by Dr. Esther Babalo, administrator of LGPC, also offered their condolences to the family of Joanna and relayed to them the Training Scholarship Commitments from Secretary Mamondiong.

President Duterte attended the wake of Joanna in Sara town last February 23 where he ordered Tesda to coordinate with the family of the slain migrant worker for the skills training assistance.