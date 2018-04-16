Delinquent employers hit with sanctions

The Social Security System (SSS) has reported collecting more than P200,000 from delinquent employers in just a month after pursuing the so-called Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) campaign in Lipa, Batangas.

SSS President and CEO Emmanuel F. Dooc said the SSS is happy with the P219,508.09 collected from the RACE campaign and hoped that employer compliance will increase in the coming months.

“We would like to thank the employers who immediately responded to our warning. They registered their business and employees with SSS and paid their delinquencies, as well. We hope this will be the start of our good partnership in providing social-security protection to our members,” Dooc added.

Six out of 11 employers have already responded to so-called show-cause orders (SCOs) posted by the RACE team during an operation last month.

The SSS said Johan Marlo Food Enterprise and Redberry Trading have already settled their total delinquency amounting to over P158,000, while Diandra Denise Boutique opted for an installment scheme and paid only P19,707.

Charles and Patty Food Products, Maritonee’s Snack House and Swiss Sushi Food Corner already registered with the SSS and settled in full their principal delinquency and accumulated penalty amounting to almost P26,500.

“We encourage our employers to continue their good practices by faithfully complying with their statutory obligations under the law in order for us to provide the social security benefits that our workers deserve,” he added.

Five other delinquent employers namely; TV Llanes Lotto Outlet, Buenviaje Ana Virginia Marie Rodriguez, Four Coolitz Enterprises, Chriki Colleczione Corp. and Elisse Fashion Corp. still failed to coordinate with SSS Lipa branch and settle their obligations despite the issuance of SCOs in March.

Dooc said legal action will be taken against these employers since they failed to reply within the non-extendible period of 15 days.

“Formal demand letters were already delivered to the employers who failed to reply with the show-cause order. However, our members need not worry because SSS will constantly monitor these employers until they comply with their obligations,” he added.

Under the Social Security Act of 1997, employers proven guilty are penalized by a maximum jail term of 12 years and required to settle their delinquencies and accumulated penalties.

Last month the SSS conducted the first regional RACE campaign against more than 50 stores at a shopping mall in Lipa City in Batangas.

Dooc said more than 60 percent of the 54 stores mapped by SSS were noncompliant with Republic Act 8282 or the Social Security Act of 1997. He said of the 36 noncompliant establishments, 11 were intermittently paying, six were nonpaying and 19 were non-registrants.

Dooc called on all employees to be vigilant and regularly check their SSS accounts to ensure their employers remit their contributions to SSS. He urged them to report immediately to SSS any irregularity in contributions.