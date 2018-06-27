Delayed ODA projects may shift to private funds

THE government is open to shifting financing sources for big-ticket projects to the private sector if its official development assistance (ODA) partners fail to meet the timeline for projects, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said delays caused by the development partner’s own bureaucracies often stall the signing of project loan agreements.

“If there are too many delays from a particular funding source, we are going to give them a deadline so that, if they cannot fulfill their commitment on time, then we will shift to another funding source,” Pernia said.

Shifting to a different funding source could mean another ODA partner, multilateral development bank, and/or the private sector, Pernia said.

Advertisement

“What could be the critical timeline consideration with regard to ODA is really the signing, the signing of the contract. Once it’s signed, there’s already a commitment on both sides of the agreement,” he added.

Neda Assistant Secretary for Investment Programming Jonathan L. Uy said the timing is crucial for projects, especially for the flagship projects which will require many imported materials.

Uy said the timing for the financing is important because this will affect the manufacture and delivery of imported goods that will be used for the flagships. This can be a “trigger” to assess whether the government will encounter possible delays in implementation and completion.

“We are committed so if the timeline that we have in terms of constructing the project with these foreign inputs and the targetted ODA is not able to push through, that is going to be the trigger,” he said.

Pernia stressed the Duterte administration welcomes private-sector firms investing in publicly funded projects, especially in the regions.

While there are only 75 flagship projects, which are “game-changing projects,” there are 4,909 other smaller projects identified under the Public Investment Program (PIP) which will be undertaken in various regions nationwide.