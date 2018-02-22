Defending against heart disease

CONTROVERSIAL former US Vice President and Secretary of Defense Richard Bruce Cheney is a fighter. Apart from being a staunch Republican, he has constantly been on guard against the ravages of coronary artery disease (CAD) since 1978, after having his first of five (as of this writing) heart-attacks in June of that year. Luckily, his ongoing battle with heart problems coincides with the emergence of several innovations in heart care.

According to the Department of Health and the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease (CVD)—a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels—remains the leading cause of death both nationwide and worldwide. The most common form of CVD is CAD—also known as ischemic heart disease or simply, heart disease.

“By having too much LDL or “bad” cholesterol, plaque can build up in your arteries,” explained Danilo Santos, MD, unit head of the new cardiac catheterization laboratory of De Los Santos Medical Center. “This process is called atherosclerosis. Over time, the plaque hardens and your arteries begin to narrow—thus restricting blood flow. If this happens to your coronary arteries, the flowof blood to the cardiac [heart] muscle becomes limited and this can lead to heart disease.”

Individuals who are at risk of having atherosclerosis—and subsequently, heart disease—include smokers, diabetics, those with high blood pressure, with high LDL cholesterol, with low HDL or “good” cholesterol, who are obese or overweight, who lack exercise, with a family history of early heart disease and older individuals (men aged 45 and up, and women aged 55 and up).

Looking at Cheney’s health history, one can trace how genetic and lifestyle factors have contributed to the development of his heart troubles and how technological advancements in treatment modalities have aided him in his battles.

A product of his time

Back in the days when America (and the world) had yet to realize the dangers of cigarette smoking, Cheney was a heavy smoker—often consuming three or more packs a day. He, likewise, intimated in his 2011 memoir that he has a family history of heart disease on both sides.

Soon after his first heart attack in the 1970s, Cheney had reportedly kicked his smoking habit. However, since he had yet to include diet and exercise to his health regimen, he later had three more heart attacks in 1984, 1988 and 2000.

A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, usually occurs when one or more of coronary arteries have been blocked due to plaque from atherosclerosis. When one of these plaques ruptures or breaks, blood clots form around the rupture to repair it. When a blood clot is large enough, it blocks the flow of blood through the coronary artery—thus, depriving the heart muscle of the oxygen it needs to function properly.

Some people erroneously believe that all heart attacks are fatal as they confuse it with cardiac arrest. During a cardiac arrest, the heart stops beating—due to abnormal or irregular heart rhythms called arrhythmias—so death becomes imminent if the individual does not receive immediate treatment. On the other hand, the heart usually does not stop during a heart attack as only the part of the heart normally nourished by the blocked artery begins to die. Still, a severe heart attack can be fatal if it leads to a cardiac arrest, hence, it is essential to open the blocked artery either through medication, a non-surgical procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (coronary angioplasty), or surgery. Moreover, lifestyle changes must be undertaken to prevent future attacks.

“Atherosclerosis is a chronic progressive disease,” Santos clarified. “Since atherosclerotic plaque can rupture at any time and cause major health concerns, an individual must work closely with a specialist once diagnosed with this long-term condition. The patient will be advised to follow a treatment plan that usually involves taking cholesterol-lowering medications, maintaining an optimal weight, keeping a heart-healthy diet, ceasing one’s tobacco use, controlling one’s diabetes or hypertension and exercising regularly.”

A recurring dilemma

Prior to his fourth heart attack, Cheney was visibly overweight. Then, at around three in the morning on November 22, 2000, he woke up after experiencing chest and shoulder discomfort (common symptoms of a heart attack). Upon reaching the hospital, the then vice presidential candidate underwent a series of diagnostic tests—one of which was a coronary angiogram.

This type of angiogram is an imaging test that uses x-rays to view the heart’s blood vessels. During the procedure, a small tube called a catheter is inserted through the skin into an artery–either in the arm or in the groin–and a liquid dye solution containing iodine called radiographic contrast is then injected. This dye makes the blood flowing inside the blood vessels easily visible on an x-ray. Later on, an interventional cardiologist–with the aid of a fluoroscope (a special x-ray viewing apparatus)–maneuvers the catheter to the suspected blocked or narrowed arteries.

“A coronary angiogram is the ‘gold standard’ in terms of identifying the exact location and severity of coronary artery blockages,” Santos affirmed. “This test can accurately evaluate the presence of CAD in patients.”

In the case of Dick Cheney, the angiogram confirmed a 90 percent blockage of a main coronary artery. Therefore, he soon underwent a coronary angioplasty to unclog the said artery.

During coronary angioplasty, a small deflated balloon made of specialized material is placed on the tip of the catheter. An interventional cardiologist then maneuvers the device and upon reaching the blocked artery, inflates the balloon to open it up. Typically, a small, mesh-like device called a stent is also placed to keep the artery from closing—as was the case with Cheney. Once the stent is locked in place, the balloon is again deflated and taken out along with the device.

Unfortunately for Cheney, a few months later, the artery that was opened up had once again narrowed due to restenosis; which, according to doctorzebra.com, was a common complication of stenting until a new generation of stents was developed in 2003.Following another angioplasty, the consummate survivor soon resumed his duties as vice president of the United States.

In June of 2001, a device that Cheney dubbed as a “pacemaker plus “was inserted below his left collarbone as a preventive measure to guard against dangerously rapid heartbeats. The device was actually an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), which monitors heart rhythms and delivers defibrillation shocks to stop fast or chaotic rhythms. It also has a pacemaker feature that normalizes heart rhythms when the heartbeat is too slow.

“Pacemakers and ICDs are implanted on individuals who experience life-threatening arrhythmia—when your heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or too irregularly,” Santos noted. “Along with procedures like angiogram and angioplasty, implantation of these devices are done inside a hospital’s cardiac catheterization laboratory.”

A beacon of hope

While Cheney continued to have issues with his heart during and after his vice presidency (including having a fifth heart attack), he also benefited from receiving prompt treatment and the latest in heart care technology each and every time. In his 2013 memoir entitled Heart: An American Medical Odyssey, he acknowledged the importance of having a strong rapport with one’s doctor and championed the mantra of “when in doubt, check it out” in order to effectively deal with ongoing health problems.

“Having a good patient-doctor relationship is key in defending against heart disease,” Santos assured. “Moreover, patients here in the Philippines with similar cardiac problems do not need to go abroad just to have procedures like angiogram, angioplasty and pacemaker insertion done. These can be performed by our competent interventional cardiologists and electrophysiologists (specialists who deal with the diagnosis and treatment of arrhythmia).” Indeed, the case of Dick Cheney serves as a testament that—with the right doctors, medical facility and treatment plan—an individual can keep winning one’s fight against a chronic health condition like heart disease.

