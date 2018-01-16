Declassification of Sereno’s psychiatric profile a ‘mere publicity stunt’–Deinla

THE camp of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno has expressed belief that the plan to declassify the results of the psychological examination taken five years ago on the chief magistrate was a mere publicity stunt to boost the impeachment complaint against her.

Lawyer Josa Deinla, one of the spokesmen of Sereno, said Sereno’s detractors are only out to humiliate her considering the statement made by House Committee on Justice Chairman Rep. Reynaldo V. Umali that the hearings are a “mere formality.”

“This is nothing but a mere publicity stunt with the intention to humiliate, insult, malign, ridicule and discredit the Chief Justice before the public,” Deinla said.

Deinla noted that even impeachment complainant, Atty. Larry Gardon, admitted in various interviews with media that the issue on the psychological test was not an impeachable ground.

“Because they lack solid proof to support the fatally defective impeachment complaint filed by Atty. Gadon, they resort to publicity stunt and vicious vilification campaign,” Deinla said.

The House Committee on Justice has already invited the two psychologists hired by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) in 2012 to conduct the psychological exam on Sereno and other candidates to replace then-Chief Justice Renato C. Corona, who was convicted by the Senate impeachment court.

The JBC is a constitutional body that screens applicants to vacant posts in the Judiciary, from the Chief Justice down to trial court judges.

In his complaint, Gadon alleged that Sereno got a 4 out of 5 grade in her psychological exam. According to him, “an applicant to any position in the Judiciary with a grade of 4 is unfit for the job.”

Deinla, however, said this baseless allegation could easily be demolished by Sereno’s solid background and track record.

Deinla added Sereno could not have served in the Supreme Court for seven years—two as associate justice and five as Chief Justice—if she was not psychologically fit.

“The Chief Justice has been in international and local conferences, presided so many en banc meetings, implemented various reforms, wrote so many opinions and decisions,” she pointed out. “Thousands of people she had met could attest to her fitness to lead the Supreme Court and the entire judicial branch,” Deinla argued.

Deinla said the Chief Justice would not be able to handle this much stress and pressure if she was unfit for the top Judiciary post.

“Can someone who is not strong and solid perform all these duties and, at the same time, institute reforms aimed at restoring the people’s trust and confidence in the Judiciary?” Deinla asked.

In her verified answer filed through her lawyers, led by Alex Poblador, Sereno said there was nothing in the JBC Rules that says an applicant to a position in the Judiciary with a grade of 4 is unfit for the job.

Don’t single out Sereno

IN a related development, good governance advocate Pinoy Aksyon for Governance and Environment appealed to President Duterte not to single out Sereno in its bid to clean the Judiciary .

“We challenge the allies of the President to follow his example —to exercise their power to hold to account misfits in the Judiciary and not just single out the Chief Justice whose only fault is to speak her mind out on matters like human rights and checks and balances in government,” the group said.

The group was referring to reports that the JBC, being headed by Sereno, is set to justify its earlier position to disqualify former Solicitor General Francis H. Jardeleza in his application for a post at the Supreme Court in 2014.

Sereno raised not only the question on integrity of Jardeleza involving his deliberate exclusion of Itu Aba in the government’s claims in the arbitration case against China over the territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea when he was still solicitor general during the previous administration, but also made allegations of “immorality” and the criminal act of insider trading against him in blocking his appointment to the SC.

Sereno’s action against Jardeleza was among the 27 allegations raised in the impeachment complaint filed by Gadon.

The group noted that the Supreme Court as the regulatory body of the legal profession, has in a long line of cases that removed judges and disbarred lawyers because of morality issues.

“It is no brainer therefore, that only those who maintain high moral standards should be appointed to the SC. Any SC member who engages in infidelity should be removed, disbarred,” the group said.

“Rather than use the impeachment process to get back at the Chief Justice, the more honorable thing for the justice is to resign. If not, forces of the administration in Congress should initiate an impeachment proceeding against him,” it added.