Debates over ‘pork’ insertions, health cuts seen to hound 2019 budget bill

SENATE Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon vowed on Wednesday to closely scrutinize pork barrel “insertions” estimated at P55 billion, in the P3.757-trillion 2019 budget bill submitted by Malacañang.

This, as Drilon and health sector groups on one hand, and Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno on the other, continued to engage in a word war over the huge cuts in the Department of Health (DOH) budget

In a separate interview, Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson Sr. confirmed an emerging Senate consensus during a recent caucus for other senators to help conduct a thorough scrutiny of so-called pork insertions in the annual money measure.

“Based on what I heard during our caucuses and the pronouncements of other senators to media, it looks like there will be several senators who will help [look for other pork insertions in the budget bill].”

Lacson added: “And we are not done yet. What we have identified so far, and my staff is thankful that we need not search further,” he said in Filipino, referring to the boost their sleuthing got from the feud that broke out on Monday in the House of Representatives among key leaders. The House, sitting as a Committee of the Whole, resumed deliberations on the budget bill on Wednesday.

Lacson indicated, however, that the pork barrel issue is not likely to end in a deadlock resulting in a reenacted budget—a scenario feared to happen if the 2019 money measure is not passed into law before the year-end.

“As much as possible we will avoid having a reenacted budget. That is not good. What projects can be done if there is no new approved budget?” Lacson said, adding that “for the time being that the budget is not passed, we will operate under a reenacted budget for several months, and that is not good for the government.”

Asked how the reported insertions were perpetrated, Drilon traced the process from the time the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) transmitted the annual money measure to Congress.

“As I understood it, the budget coming from the DBM contained insertions of various projects that should not be there, that’s how I understand it,” Drilon said partly in Filipino.

Health cuts

Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno thumbed down on Wednesday Drilon’s proposal to restore the budget cut in the Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP) of the DOH, calling it an “irrational” move.

Diokno justified the DBM’s decision to “massively” reduce the budget allocation for HFEP, citing the “dismal spending performance” of the department in the implementation of the program and the reported irregularities by Commission on Audit (COA).

“They [Senate] have to go back to the drawing board on HFEP. We have two COA reports, citing P6.1 billion and P1.5 billion in irregularities. Cumulatively, that’s about half the total amount disbursed for HFEP since it was implemented,” he said. “It is irrational, if not downright suspicious, to restore the budget for a program like that.”

Also, the DBM noted that the total disbursements for HFEP as of June 30 this year only reached P15.5 billion, around 11 percent of the total P138.1-billion appropriations provided for the program since 2008.

On Monday Drilon asked the DBM to submit an amendment to the proposed budget to provide enough funds for the construction and maintenance of health facilities throughout the country.

Drilon was “alarmed” that the DBM reduced the HFEP budget to P50 million in 2019, from the current level of P30.26 billion.

He also warned that about 15,000 health workers may lose jobs under the 2019 budget because of the budget cut.

He threatened to block the budget unless this “injustice” is addressed. However, Diokno disputed Drilon’s claim of job tlosses because of the budget cut.

“I will also address claims that the budget cut for the DOH will displace health workers. Not true. The Human Resource for Health [HRH] Development Program is allocated P9.0 billion in the proposed 2019 budget,”

Diokno said.

Of this amount, he noted P1.2 billion is allocated in the DOH budget, while P7.8 billion is placed in the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits fund (MPBF), a lump- sum fund.

“A huge sum was placed in the MPBF to give job security and full benefits to health professionals, as it will be used for the creation of permanent and contractual positions,” he said.