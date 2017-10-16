Death of 2 terrorist leaders seen paving way for cessation of hostilities in Marawi

Two top leaders of the Marawi City seize were killed during an early Monday morning assault by government troops, signaling the end of the five-month occupation by the terrorists of Mindanao’s Islamic city.

At least 17 hostages, including children, were also rescued during the military operations, said Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana in a news conference at the Department of National Defense in Quezon City.

Lorenzana confirmed the deaths of Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute, although the military said it was still validating the reports and would subsequently issue an official statement.

The defense chief said the two died during an early morning assault by soldiers at the building where they were hiding, and where the rescued hostages were seen hours earlier.

Photos of the dead Hapilon, wearing a black jacket over a black shirt, taken by soldiers, have circulated in Marawi City and over the Internet.

Black is the color of the Islamic State (IS), whose recognized head in Southeast Asia was Hapilon.

Lorenzana said the operation against the two top leaders of the Marawi City siege followed the rescue of the 17 hostages, who have claimed they have seen the two terrorist leaders during military operations last Sunday.

He said Hapilon and Maute were seen in a building, prompting the military to immediately undertake an operation.

Lorenzana said the deaths of Hapilon and Maute should pave the way for the end of the rebellion, adding the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) may subsequently recommend to President Duterte the cessation of hostilities in the city, possibly within the end of this week.

The end of the fighting should eventually lead to the lifting of martial law in Mindanao, according to him.

The defense secretary said the rescue of the hostages also leaves the terrorists with only about 20 remaining captives.

The killings of Hapilon and Maute came as the military announced last week that it would no longer set a deadline in ending its operation in Marawi City, although it assured it would work to end it the soonest possible time.

The Marawi City siege broke out on May 23 following a failed operation to get Hapilon, leader of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Basilan, who traveled to the city as head of the IS to establish an Islamic caliphate in Lanao del Sur and eventually for the whole of Mindanao.

The terrorist Maute Group, which is based in Lanao del Sur and whose leaders were the Maute siblings, supported Hapilon and his men.

Last month the military said it has also killed Abdullah, Maute’s brother and another top leader of the rebellion.

The death of Hapilon and Maute did not only weaken extremist threats in Mindanao but also showed how firm and committed the Duterte administration is to bringing peace and order to the island, according to Duterte’s press secretary.

In a text message to reporters on Monday, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin M. Andanar said the AFP did a good job in neutralizing the Maute Group in Marawi City. He added, with the death of the two leaders, the government can now shift its focus on rehabilitating the besieged city.

“Bravo Zulu to the AFP. We look forward to raising Marawi from the ashes of conflict and building in a new era where people from the farthest reaches of this republic can share in the boon of progress,” Andanar said.

The death of Hapilon and Maute is the most significant development in the conflict in Marawi City, which will breach its fifth month on October 23 and has claimed more than 1,000 lives.

“This clear victory against terrorism proves the Duterte administration’s resoluteness in delivering on its promise of peace and prosperity to the people of Mindanao,” Andanar said.

“Despite the criticisms of his detractors, the President pushed on an unrelenting campaign to take back Marawi City through all means at his disposal. We have a President who demonstrates day in and day out that he will spare nothing, not even himself, for the good of our people,” the press secretary said.

Meanwhile, in Davao City, Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo M. Año said patience paid off as they caught up on Monday with the chief leaders of the Marawi City attack, but expected soldiers to encounter the biggest fighting on the same day as the holdover fighters, including the remaining foreign fighters, would put up their desperate stand to the end.

Año said the bodies of the two terrorists would be subjected to a DNA test.

Along with the death of the two leaders, the military also disclosed it rescued 17 hostages, including a 2-month-old child.

While Año said he would have also wanted Maute and Hapilon captured alive, he said an earlier interview with one of the hostages indicated that the two leaders “were determined to fight it out to the end”.

“One of the survivors that we talked with said the two have told them that they would not surrender, and they would die fighting,” Año said.

However, he added the leaders of the Marawi seige were also poised to escape, as the military located at least two boats at the lakeside part of battle area.

The Marawi City attackers were able to get money from Marawi banks, and Año said the amount looted could reach a billion pesos. “But we are able to prevent them from getting reinforcements,” he added.

Año said the death of the two leaders “suddenly took away the fatigue and hunger of our soldiers.”

“We will clear the rest of the area, structure by structure, until it would be safe for everyone,” he added.

Año said the military would continue the mopping up operation, including those in the Abu Sayyaf areas in the southwestern Mindanao island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi to prevent the terror groups from establishing staging grounds for any future attack.

With Elijah Felice E. Rosales and Manuel Cayon