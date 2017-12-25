Deadly pre-Christmas mall blaze kills 37 in Davao City

DAVAO CITY—Authorities have confirmed the death of 37 persons who were earlier reported trapped and missing on the top floor of a shopping mall here when it burned on until early morning of Saturday.

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said the victims were all workers of the United States digital research firm, Sample Survey Inc. (SSI), holding office at the fourth floor of the New City Commercial Center (NCCC), a chain of shopping malls and hypermarts in Mindanao and Palawan.

One body was already recovered last Saturday night “at the area where they were last reported to have concentrated to seek refuge from the smoke and heat.”

“But fire personnel only found one body, and there were none in the locker rooms or in the CR [comfort rooms, or rest rooms],” she told a news briefing at her office at the City Hall here.

Duterte-Carpio corrected the death toll figures to be at 37 following confusion over the name of an Asian-sounding name, “either Chinese or Korean, which was not found in the list of the SSI.”

She said the 36 other SSI workers reported trapped in the fire were presumed dead after Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) officers told their families and their relatives in a meeting last Saturday night that “there were already zero chance of survival.”

“If the BFP personnel told us that if they push their way to that area they would be dead, how much more for those who were inside,” she said. Fire personnel were still unable to penetrate the fourth-floor area due to heat as firemen continued to suppress burning portions of the mall in Barangay Maa, along

MacArthur Highway, some 3 kilometers south of downtown. The city mayor added all personnel of the NCCC mall were accounted for, but she told NCCC administrators to refer to the city government the families and relatives who would be seeking the whereabouts of their trapped kin.

The bodies would be sent to the Southern Philippine Medical Center (SPMC) for identification before they would be sent to the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes. The families and relatives were all sent to the holding area at the Jica Building of the SPMC.

Janna Abdullah Mutalib, NCCC marketing manager, said the fire started at the third floor at about 10 a.m. last Saturday, although the police said it could have occurred earlier. The mall opened early at 9:00 a.m. to accommodate grocery shoppers for the Christmas holidays.

The second and third floors, which display personal beauty accessories, bags, clothing and furniture and household appliances, were still closed to shoppers at the start of the blaze.

Duterte-Carpio said the city government would hold all actions until it receives the final report of the BFP. She has also asked the SSI to furnish them the list of their personnel at that time.

The mayor also cautioned against relying on nonverified reports, saying “negative comments are not appropriate at this time.”

She said she has asked the city lawyers to determine if “conflagration” could be classified a calamity situation to allow the city government to request the City Council to include the mall fire to justify the declaration of a state of calamity.

Duterte-Carpio said she had already asked the City Council to declare the state of calamity for the flood triggered by Typhoon Vinta that submerged several houses in 25 barangays on the night before the shopping mall fire.

She has also asked the City Council to authorize here to use the full amount of the remaining P86-million calamity fund for the two incidents. The city government earlier allocated the calamity fund to help the victims of Typhoon Urduja in the Visayas.

Some 18,603 families were affected by the typhoon.

The mall was being frequented by the middle and lower-income families.

With the twin disasters, she announced she has ordered the postponement of Christmas festivities already lined up for implementation, “except for the Kaan festival, because it is a food festival.”