De Lima seeks SC okay to attend oral argument on ICC withdrawal

DETAINED Sen. Leila M. de Lima has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to allow her to personally represent herself during the oral argument on the two petitions seeking to declare as invalid the decision of President Duterte to withdraw from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Court has moved from July 24 to August 7 the oral argument on theconsolidated petitions filed by de Lima and other opposition senators, namely, Francis “Kiko” N. Pangilinan, Paolo Benigno “Bam” A. Aquino IV, Franklin M. Drilon, Antonio F. Trillanes IV and Risa Hontiveros and the Philippine Coalition for the International Criminal Court (PCICC), led by former Commission on Human Rights chairman Loretta Ann Rosales.

In her four-page manifestation with motion, de Lima said while it is true that the 1987 Constitution prohibits members of Congress to personally appear before any court of justice, among others, such prohibition only applies when he or she does so as counsel.

She pointed out that the Rules of Court expressly allows a litigant to personally prosecute his or her case.

“Likewise, the Honorable Court is respectfully asked to take judicial notice of its practice of permitting members of Congress to appear before it and argue their cases. The situation of Sen. de Lima is not different from them,” the manifestation read.

“Considering the foregoing, Sen. de Lima manifests her utmost intent to personally appear before the Supreme Court in her capacity as one of the petitioners in this case, and to participate in the oral arguments set on July 24, 2018, as announced in the media, and any possible subsequent dates that the Court may determine,” it added.

In their petition, the senators said the Palace’s decision to withdraw its membership from the ICC should be considered invalid since it has no concurrence of at least two-thirds of all the 24 members of the Senate.

They argued that the Office of the President and the Department of Foreign Affairs gravely abused their discretion in withdrawing the country’s membership in the ICC without the concurrence of at least two thirds of the Senate under Article VII, Section 21 of the Constitution.

They pointed out that the Rome Statute is a treaty validly entered into by the Philippines which has the same status as a law enacted by Congress, thus, can only be withdrawn with the approval of Congress.

The PCICC, on the other hand, argued that President Duterte’s unilateral act of withdrawing from the ICC would deprive Filipinos of their right to seek redress against cases of impunity should their own government become unable or unwilling to prosecute such cases of impunity.

De Lima has been detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center since last year in connection with her alleged participation in the proliferation of drug-trafficking activities inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa during her term as justice secretary.