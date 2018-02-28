Data protection officers hottest item in technology

In 2018, companies across the world are scrambling to comply with the data-privacy laws that are shooting up everywhere. Europe is joining the bandwagon in May, representing the biggest shake-up of personal data-privacy rules since the birth of the Internet.

And the Philippines is no exception: the Data Privacy Act (DPA) was signed into law in 2012 and is now strictly implemented by the National Privacy Commission (NPC).

While Philippine companies have, to some extent, complied with the rules in naming a data protection officer (DPO) to the NPC, Henry J. Schumacher, president of the European Innovation, Technology and Science Center (EITSC), feels that “most of the DPOs are not fully familiar with the policies and processes to avoid costly data breaches.”

That’s the reason the EITSC has started to create teams to assist companies to train DPOs and introduce software that will lead to showing compliance gaps and ways to solve them.

“It has to be understood,” said Schumacher, “that the DPA gives Filipinos and citizens around the globe more control over their online information and applies to all firms that do business. This is especially important for Philippine companies that do business or intend to do business with Europe.”

Finding DPOs is not easy, here and around the globe. More than 28,000 will be needed in Europe and the US, and as many as 75,000 worldwide as a result of data-privacy laws, the International Association of Privacy Professionals estimates.

Schumacher added “the need for DPOs is expected to be high in any data-rich industry, such as technology, business-process management, digital marketing, finance, health care, hospitality and retail, to name a few.”