Dad’s Day dilemma

“Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers and singers of song.” —Pam Brown

HAVE you seen—McDonald’s Father’s Day video “Wait Lang Po?”

Did you ugly cry?

I thought so. Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

The one minute and 27 seconds-long video (which won the inaugural YouTube Philippines Ads Awards) depicted how fathers waited and watched over their children, from birth to adulthood, and for me, it best captured the essence of what becoming a dad is all about.

Patience.

When I first saw that video, I shed a bucket of man tears because it reminded me of all the sacrifices our dad did for us. My dad Eddie wasn’t much of a talker and I couldn’t recall if we ever had one of those father-son moments (except when we were arguing; sorry, dad), but since my siblings and I were kids, up until we got our license, our dad would drive us to school (and fetch us) everyday without fail, without complaints, and without regrets, even though he was busy running a business. He didn’t say it but we knew: we were his life.

And for that, I love you, dad.

It feels a bit weird writing this piece as I am currently in Thailand, a country that celebrates Father’s Day every December, the birthday of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Unlike in the Philippines and a lot of other countries where Father’s Day is celebrated with tons of ads for the “perfect” Father’s Day gift and special buffet packages, here in Thailand, the day is said to be one big party complete with fireworks, speeches, acts of charity and honor—and everyone wears yellow.

Besides the yellow part, however, I do think that our dads deserve a more memorable celebration. After all, without them, we all wouldn’t be here, right?

That’s why I came up with this gift guide to help you find that memorable gift for dad. I know, most dads aren’t too picky with gifts; in fact, they’d rather tell you to save the money. But let’s be honest: he really doesn’t need any more neckties, sweat socks, or t-shirts and coffee mugs proclaiming him as “world’s best dad.”

So be clever when choosing what to give your old man. How about something that he can really put to good use?

BUGATTI BAGS. It may take years (or forever) before you could get your dad a Bugatti, but here’s something that’s just as classy as the supercar. The Bugatti Contratempo Backpack is stylishly smart casual backpack that can carry your dad’s laptop and files with enough space for his other essentials, making this a perfect companion for his next business trip or vacation (P6,590 from Urbanize). If he isn’t much of a backpack kinda guy, you might want to consider the Contratempo Messenger Bag also from Bugatti. This can surely fit a standard 14-inch laptop, with multifunctional pockets that simply organizes all of his documents, gadgets and other personal belongings with ease. Sporting an “urban” style, this shoulder bag is a convenient way to move around the city (P4,590).

Just like any regular dad, yours too probably loves going to the park or grocery with your mom. And with those quick and unplanned moments, your dad will definitely appreciate having this Contratempo Waist Bag. With enough space for him to stash his phone, wallet, car keys and other personal items, this one is a keeper (P3,990).

ESPRESSO COFFEE AND TEA TRAVEL PRESS-BRUSHED STAINLESS, ESPRO. For those dads who can’t live without coffee or tea, the Espro Travel Press is a perfect companion whether you’re stuck in the office or out doing errands or hopping from one meeting to another. A very useful and practical gift your dad will surely appreciate (P2,890 from Urbanize).

BLACK BIFOLD LEATHER WALLET BY U. Remember when you used to get some extra baon from your dad’s wallet? Now’s the time to give back. A wallet is the kind of gift you can give that offers that warm and fuzzy feeling for both you and your dad. Most wallet brands these days look very chic and have that minimalist design, shifting the focus more on quality and durability. Take this Bifold black leather wallet from U, for instance, a perfect example of a modern wallet that balances functionality and style.

ELECOM QI WIRELESS CHARGER. Our dads won’t really care much when it comes to tech gears, but they’ll surely love this Qi Wireless charger from Elecom. Not only he can take them anywhere he goes but this will also allow him to seamlessly charge his smartphone and iPad—dangle free.

CARGANIZER. Now, this is a bit tricky as you’ll probably want one for yourself. This carganizer (vehicle organizer) from Highroad allows your dad to safely store important belongings such as charging cables, tissue paper, tablets, toiletries, CDs (!) and even light snacks. The inside compartment is quite spacious enough to hold 16 oz of water bottles and wipe containers, or heavy items such as Chromebook and commuter supplies for the whole family. This car console organizer has a hinged lid with magnetic closure to keep stored items hidden from view.

You can find more interesting items at Urbanize, a shop that focuses on curating the best and most innovative brands in the market. Urbanize is located at the following outlets: UP Town Center, Gateway Mall, Shangri-La Mall, Glorietta 3, Uptown Mall, Venice Grand Canal, Kiss & Fly Naia Terminal 3, Alabang Town Center, The District-Imus, Solenad and Serin-Tagaytay, Ayala Malls The 30th, SM Seaside City Cebu and Festival Mall Alabang.

‘STAR WARS’ x BATA. If your dad’s a fan of Star Wars (and who isn’t?), you might want to run over to the Bata store in SM Megamall for these limited-edition kicks. Bata Heritage showcases iconic Star Wars characters on a capsule collection of Bata Bullets and Bata Tennis.

For this collaboration, the Bullets come in high-top versions in black or white canvas, with red or blue Star Wars rubber patch on the side and matching piping around the shoe as well as top eyelet. The iconic light saber from the movie is featured at the back of the sneaker, which is lined with an allover pattern that is the combination of the Light Side and Dark Side of the Force symbols. For SS18, the low-top version has been revamped with tricolored graphics of Darth Vader, R2D2 and the Storm Trooper. Both Vader and the Trooper’s drawings are available in white, black and grey, while R2D2 comes in a fresh white, blue and grey combination. Originally created in 1964 to shoe the Baltimore Bullets basketball team, the Bata Bullets was relaunched in 2016 as a testament to the brand’s value of endurance. The first Bata Tennis shoe has been manufactured since 1936 in India for school children to wear for their Physical Education classes and continues today to be one of the brand’s best-selling shoe.

SPERRYs. Mention the word “Top-Siders” and your dad will probably launch into a hundred stories about the times he wore his classic “Sperrys,” and maybe even how he met your mother. Classic never goes out of style and getting him a new pair will not only bring back memories but create new ones for the old fella.

BRAND-NEW TV. It might be the era of YouTube and Netflix, but the TV will always be our dad’s favorite entertainment device. The new Sony Bravia OLED A8F series produces an incredibly detailed picture with deep blacks, rich and realistic colors and an exceptionally wide viewing angle. Sony’s more than half a century worth of picture-processing expertise lends to precise control of the 8 million OLED pixels for a stunning realization of an unparalleled 4K HDR picture via its X1 Extreme processor, while Acoustic Surface technology allows the sound to come from the screen, creating an entertainment experience with a beautiful picture.

The Sony Bravia OLED A8F also opens up a whole new world of content and entertainment by the television’s Internet capabilities an streaming application services. You can command your TV to navigate TV shows and movies, download your favorite apps, play games, or just simply get answers to your questions, all with the power of your voice. And since its designed to blend in comfortably in living spaces and “nestle” the device into day-to-day life, it’ll give your dad’s home an instant modern makeover.

SMARTPHONE UPGRADE. Is your dad still using a feature phone or one of those phones still running KitKat? This may be the best time to get him a new smartphone so he can follow and like your Instagram stories or even make his own.

For dads who have exacting standards, get him the Mi Mix 2S. The series has won numerous design awards and accolades from some of the world’s most prestigious museums. Its latest model, the Mi Mix 2S, is another breathtaking beauty, with a beautiful ceramic back that features a four-sided curved design, transitioning smoothly into the aluminum frame that holds a 5.99” FHD+ full screen display. Mi Mix 2S uses the latest Sony IMX363 flagship sensor for its dual-camera setup, with 1.4µm pixels for significantly better photos in low light and Dual Pixel technology for super fast autofocusing. Mi Mix 2S is available in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM for P27,990 and P29,990, respectively.

Dads will love how the Redmi Note 5 brings flagship dual-camera specs at a midrange price (P11,990). Its main 12-megapixel sensor features large 1.4µm pixels, which can capture more light and deliver better results under low-light conditions, while its front camera sports a 13-megapixel sensor, complemented by an LED selfie light. Armed with Dual Pixel technology commonly used in professional DSLR cameras, the camera on Redmi Note 5 is able to deliver incredible autofocus speeds. It runs multiple apps simultaneously and switches between programs and games smoothly, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 platform based on the 14nm manufacturing process. Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ 18:9 full screen, large 4000mAh battery, support for fast charging and comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM.

If your dad is into selfies, the Redmi S2 is a good choice for him. It sports a 16MP front camera powered by pixel binning technology and Xiaomi’s own AI Beautify features.

Redmi S2 also comes with a 12MP + 5MP AI dual camera. It has a 5.99-inch 18:9 full screen display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 platform.

A MILLION PESOS. (Or at least a chance to be an instant millionaire!) Huawei recently launched its biggest promotion in the Philippines and is giving its buyers a chance to win up to P1 million. All you have to do is get dad either a Huawei P20 Pro, P20, P20 Lite, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Nova 2i, Nova 2 Lite, Y6 2018 and MediaPad M3 lite from one of the Huawei Experience stores.

Take a photo of your official receipt/invoice and register your details at bit.ly/2M5pCZx. Only one entry per user will be accepted for the duration of the promotion. To make things even better, Huawei also announced huge price discounts for Huawei Nova 2i, Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. The Mate 10 is now priced at P27,990 from its original SRP of P29,990, while the Mate 10 Pro is now P33,990, from P36,990, and the Nova 2i for only P12,990.

So there you have it, hope this quick guide gives you an idea of what to get for your dear dad.