DA offers affordable loans to mechanize farm sector

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday unveiled a P4-billion loan portfolio using the Agricultural Competitiveness Enhancement Fund to provide affordable credit to farmers in its bid to mechanize the farm sector.

“The Agricultural Competitiveness Enhancement Fund loaning program, which was marked by corruption in the previous years, is now being offered to the stakeholders of agriculture and fisheries again for a maximum of P1million for individual borrowers and P5 million for associations and cooperatives,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said in a Facebook post on April 24.

“The new Acef loaning program was launched following a thorough review and modification by the Senate Committee on Agriculture under Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, imposing only a 2-percent interest per annum,” Piñol added.

Under the new Acef loaning program, the applicants will have to deal directly with Land Bank of the Philippines (Land Bank), according to Piñol.

Furthermore, the ACEF loan could only be availed by farmers and fishermen for agricultural and fisheries projects, including postharvest and processing facilities, Piñol added.

“This means that fishermen’s groups who have been asking for the establishment of small ice-making equipment in their communities could now avail themselves of this loan to put up the facility, including cold storage,” he said.

“Farmers could also avail themselves of the loan to buy farm tractors, rice-corn combine harvesters and other equipment to improve their productivity,” he added.

The agriculture chief said the DA “will organize teams in every province, which will assist the applicants, especially poor farmers, groups and cooperatives, in preparing the documents to be submitted to the bank.”