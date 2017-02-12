DA eyes live cattle imports from Australia next year

The Department of Agriculture said over the weekend that it will seek to include in its 2018 budget the procurement of Australian live cattle to boost the livestock industry.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said he discussed the possible importation beginning next year with Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Amanda Gorely, who called on him at his Quezon City office last week.

Using the imported cattle as surrogates for embryos, which are likely to be procured from Argentina, the DA said it intends to establish dairy municipal multiplier farms in theCordillera region and Bukidnon, where the climate is cold. Technicians will be provided to the farms to ensure proper care of the cattle.

Piñol said Gorely has expressed Australia’s intention to continue exporting wheat and shark’s fin to the Philippines. She said Australia is also keen on exporting live bees to the country.

The DA chief said he and Gorely will send off a container of Philippine mangoes sourced from all over the country to Australia soon. The Australian government approved last October the export of Philippine mangoes, except those grown in Palawan.

Piñol said Gorely also discussed the seven ongoing projects of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) with DA agencies, which are focused on supporting the production of trees and fruits, and soil management for vegetables in the country.

He said he expressed interest in replicating the success of sea-cucumber production in Mindanao as he learned of ACIAR’s sea-cucumber project in IIolilo.

Pork, chicken inventory

The country’s inventory of frozen pork as of January 30 declined 12.05 percent to 13,815.59 metric tons (MT), from 12,329.79 MT recorded a year ago, according to latest figures released by the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).

The figure is also 18.7 percent lower than the 16,993.45 MT frozen-pork inventory level recorded at the start of 2017, NMIS data showed.

Figures from the NMIS revealed that the bulk of the inventory of frozen pork in government-accredited cold storages was purchased abroad. Imported frozen pork in cold storages reached 12,921.35 MT, 13.79 percent higher than the 11,355.68 MT imported frozen-pork inventory posted last year.

Local pork in cold storages declined 8.20 percent to 894.25 MT, from 974.11 MT a year ago, NMIS data showed.

The NMIS said it accounted the stock inventory in accredited commercial and in-house cold storage in slaughterhouses and meat-processing plants for the frozen-pork inventory data.

Data from the attached agency of the DA also showed that the total number of dressed chicken in local cold storages as of end-January went down by 8.46 percent to 16,465.49 MT, from 17,986.37 MT a year ago.

The current chicken inventory is also lower by 32.06 percent compared to the 24,238.49 MT recorded at the start of the year.

As of January 30, NMIS data showed that imported dressed chicken in cold storages was 20.22 percent higher than locally produced poultry. The inventory of imported dressed chicken reached 8,988.52 MT, 11.61 percent higher than the 8,053.61 MT recorded a year ago, NMIS said.

For the dressed-chicken data, the NMIS said it included accredited cold-storage facilities. Fresh-chilled chicken and mechanically deboned meat were excluded from its survey.