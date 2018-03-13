DA distributes ginger planting materials to Camarines Sur vegetable growers

The Department of Agriculture (DA), through its regional office in Bicol, recently distributed 3,300 kilograms (kg) of ginger planting materials to vegetable growers in Camarines Sur.

At least 66 beneficiaries from various vegetable growers associations in Camarines Sur, mostly in Libmanan, Lupi, Tigaon and Ocampo received 50 kg of ginger for each member to be planted in their 1,000-square-meters individual plot.

The planting materials were distributed during a ceremony in San Agustin in Pili, Camarines Sur. The distribution was led by Rosita Imperial, regional coordinator of the DA’s High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP).

Prior to receiving the planting materials, the members were briefed by Marilyn Dimaculangan, HVCDP staff regarding the latest technology on ginger production and its health benefits.

Dimaculangan said ginger is an excellent spice crop, commonly called as luya. Because of its many healing properties, this medicinal crop is now being added by vegetable growers in their commercial crops production. The activity was conducted to help growers cope with the overflowing demand for this spicy and medicinal crop.

“There is no worry if there is an oversupply of ginger because it is always needed in the market,” said Edwin Castañeda, chairman of the Libmanan Vegetable Growers Association.

Castañeda said this is the second time he and other members of his group will plant garlic in addition to their other vegetable crops like eggplant, ampalaya and string beans. His association was organized in 2006, with 120 members and has been receiving interventions from the DA like technical assistance, vegetable seeds, garden tools and other equipment.

Sometimes, Castañeda buys the produce of his co members and sells it to Divisoria and Pasig City. He transports the vegetables twice a week during peak season.

“There is always a place for ginger in the market because health conscious people always crave for it,” he added.