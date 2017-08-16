DA crafts 5-year road map to boost mango output

Officials of the Department of Agriculture (DA) enjoined mango growers and local chief executives to help the government craft a five-year road map to develop the local mango industry.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol met with local government officials and stakeholders in the mango industry on August 11 in Lingayen, Pangasinan.

“Mango growers should take this opportunity to look out for possible technology development for [their] fruit production,” Piñol said in his speech before farmers and other stakeholders in the local mango industry.

He added Philippine mango is one of the best mangoes in the world and is preferred by many foreign countries. To fill the world’s increasing demand for Philippine mango, Piñol said he will prioritize the increase in its output.

“The government is very serious in its intentions to craft a road map for the development of this fruit,” Piñol said.

“We need to stop ignoring the commodities our country is known for. We will exert all our efforts and maximize all available funding to rehabilitate the mango industry,” he added.

Piñol encouraged mango growers to group themselves and identify areas that will serve as a model farm or learning center for farmers who want to learn different techniques in mango growing.

“We will build a model farm with dormitories and audiovisual facilities for our farmers. We will, likewise, set up protocols to combat cecid-fly infestation and all must follow these protocols,” Piñol said.

According to Philippine Mango Industry Foundation Inc. President Virginia de la Fuente, the mango production in Region 1 has declined from 2009 to 2014.

“Though there is an increase in areas planted with mango, we experienced a huge loss, particularly in 2016, because of infestation of cecid fly affecting more than 50 percent of the mango growers in the region,” de la Fuente said.

Agriculture Undersecretary for High-Value Crops and Rural Credit Evelyn G. Laviña led the forum, which was attended by more than 500 participants from different provinces of Luzon.

Laviña stressed the importance of innovation and good agricultural practice in the mango fruit-production program of the department.

“The development of the mango industry is the responsibility of everyone. Let’s embrace something that we know will help the industry,” Laviña said.

The stakeholders’ forum will continue on August 18 in Cebu and on August 23 in Guimaras.