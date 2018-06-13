DA all set to put SRP on some veggies, fish

AGRICULTURE Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol declared on Wednesday that the Department of Agriculture (DA) is all set to kick-start the implementation of a suggested retail price (SRP) system on some farm products next week.

Speaking to reporters, Piñol said only rice, basic vegetables and three species of fish will be initially covered by the SRP.

Vegetables that may be covered include pechay and eggplant, while galunggong, tilapia and bangus will be the ones covered by SRP under fisheries products.

“Hopefully we will be implementing the SRP next week,” Piñol told reporters in an interview on Wednesday.

“The implementation will be covered by the anti-profiteering law,” he said, explaining their basis for concluding when such is palpable: if, he said, “there is a fluctuation in the prices by more than 10 percent over last week’s price, then that’s already profiteering.”

Piñol said the SRP next week for rice would only cover the regular-milled and well-milled varieties. The SRP for regular-milled rice should range between P38 and P39 per kilogram, while well-milled rice should be priced between P40 and P42 per kilogram, he added.

“I think that’s the fair pricing,” he said. “We cannot cover the fancy rice because that’s a consumer’s option. If you want to eat fragrant rice, then you really have to pay for the premium. What is important here is that the ordinary consumers are protected.”

Piñol said they have deferred the implementation of SRP on poultry meat and poultry products pending further consultations with concerned industry stakeholders.

“We are asking them what is their production costs for us to compute properly the fair mark-up or margin of profit where we are going to base the SRP,” he said.

Ubra’s warning

Earlier, the United Broiler Raisers Association (Ubra) urged the government to go slow on its proposal to implement an SRP scheme on farm products, as it could do more harm than good.

“You only impose an SRP on broiler during times of oversupply. Only when the retail prices are not responding to the law of supply and demand,” Ubra President Elias Jose Inciong told the BusinessMirror.

“But when prices are stable, meaning the movement is normal and in accordance with historical record, [let it be],” Inciong added.

Under Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act, the implementing agency, in this case the DA, may issue anytime a “suggested reasonable retail prices” for basic necessities and prime commodities for the awareness of the public.

“From time to time, [the head of the implementing agency] may issue suggested reasonable retail prices for any or all basic necessities and prime commodities under his jurisdiction for the information and guidance of producers, manufacturers, traders, dealers, sellers, retailers and consumers,” Section 10, paragraph 5 of the law reads.