D.O.T. directors receive new year surprise as Teo orders major reshuffle

SEVERAL regional directors of the Department of Tourism (DOT) were caught off guard last week by the sudden reshuffling of their posts, with a number questioning why they were not even consulted before the move was carried out.

In the first Department Order (DO) issued in the new year signed by Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo, also reassigned were a few office directors based in Metro Manila, but reassigned to other units or the regions.

Per DO 2018-01, which took effect on January 4, the reason given for the reassignments was “in the exigency of service,” essentially a catch-all reason often used by government agencies to ensure their services are rendered properly.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror over the weekend, Teo said: “We’re transferring them to get the best out of them. We need new ideas, new destinations and new products; these are things demanded by our foreign tourists. This was what I gathered in my travels abroad after meeting with travel agents overseas and prospective tourists to the Philippines.”

She added that, last year, she went abroad to find out what the foreign tourists needed, and what were the issues hampering the arrival of more visitors to the Philippines. “This year I will go around, visit all the regions and find out the concerns there. We also want to develop more products in the regions for tourists,” she stressed.

The DO also mandates that officials reassigned “to another geographic location who do not own houses therein shall be provided free quarters within the DOT office premises, if available. Otherwise, the said official shall be provided the money equivalent but not exceeding what is currently authorized in accordance with existing regulations for the payment of rentals of quarters, subject to existing accounting and auditing rules and regulations.” Officials who will rent more expensive accommodations will have to shoulder the difference between the rent and the amount authorized them.

Teo also ordered the reassigned officials to turn over documents and vacate their offices within a week.

A number of reassigned officials, who spoke to this paper on condition of anonymity, however, said they felt disrespected by the department order. “Personally, I can do the job assigned to me. But bastusan ito e…we were just given one week to go to our new assignments. No consultation.”

Another director affected by the reassignment order echoed this. “The order said [we have] one week [to turn over], but it’s not that easy.

There are too many things and matters to fix and wrap up still,” the director stressed.

The director added that the reassignment means uprooting their entire lives. A number of them have families they will have to leave behind because of the geographical relocation.

Persons familiar with the inner workings of the DOT explained that most regional directors appointed are already from the area “so that they are more familiar with the place that will be promoted.” Another said: “It takes years to build relationships and partnerships between the DOT, the local government unit, the private sector and community associations and develop the trust and confidence to effectively implement projects. Rotating them in this massive manner puts everything back to zero…”

One regional director added that this reshuffling is like “sabotaging [whatever gains] the tourism industry” has already reaped in the past years. The DOT aims to attract 12 million foreign visitors by 2022.

Some also took issue with the miniscule amount that will be given those who will be relocated, which is anywhere from P4,000 to P5,000 a month, adding that this hardly covers for expenses on food and rent. Even at P5,000, the highest relocation fee that is allowed under government rules, in Manila that will pay for just a bedspace, for example.

DOT Spokesman Frederick M. Alegre underscored: “This is Secretary Teo’s first major reshuffle under her administration. In a way, it’s also good because it challenges the officers and gives them a chance to prove themselves by handling other positions. It keeps everyone on their toes.”

Per the DO, the following officials were reassigned to new posts: Director Cynthia Lazo (National Capital Region) vice Officer in Charge (OIC) Czarina Zara-Loyola; OIC Caroline Guzman Uy vice Ronald Tiotuico (Central Luzon); Director Vernie Morales vice Rebecca Labit (Calabarzon); Director Labit vice Danilo Intong (Mimaropa); Director Shalimar Tamano vice Catalino Chan III (Central Visayas); Director Nelly Nita Dillera vice Karina Tiopes (Eastern Visayas); Director Tiopes vice Antonio Fernando Blanco (Zamboanga region); Director Blanco vice Roberto Alabado III (Southern Mindanao); Director Ma. Rica Bueno vice Director Dillera (Central Mindanao); and Director Ana Nuguid vice Mary Jean Camarin (Caraga).

Also reshuffled were directors in several departments of the DOT head office: Director Intong replaces Bueno at the Office of Tourism Standards and Regulation; Cathy Agustin is OIC of the Office of Industry Manpower Development; Glen Agustin is OIC of the

Market and Product Development Office after Director Verna Esmeraldo Buensuceso was appointed as attaché to Tokyo last year; Director Loyola vice Milagros Say (Office of Tourism Development Planning, Research and Information Management) and Director of the Office of Public Advocacy and Communications; Director Myra Santos vice Jun Garduque (Internal Audit) and vice Vernie Morales (Administrative Service); Gary Politico, OIC of Financial Management Service vice Director Myra Santos; Director Say, OIC of Planning Service vice Politico; Director Marissa Diploma (Faith Tourism); Director Alabado vice Director Lazo (Medical Tourism); Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Frederick M.

Alegre will also handle the Legislative Liaison Unit vice Director Tamano.