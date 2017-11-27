D.O.T. confident Brexit will not hurt arrivals from United Kingdom

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) believes the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union, dubbed Brexit, will have no impact on the number of British tourists coming to the Philippines.

In a speech before UK-based media on the sidelines of the recent World Travel Market, DOT Spokesman and Tourism Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Frederick M. Alegre said: “We remain optimistic about the UK market despite the Brexit challenges, and continue to expand our travel trade partnerships, and conduct high-profile consumer activities.”

The weak peso versus foreign currencies, he also told the BusinessMirror, will continue to make travel to the Philippines less expensive than other countries. The British pound is currently referenced at P67.61 per the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, from an average of P61.93 in July 2016. This gives British tourists more spending power in the Philippines.

He pointed out that the DOT has been actively engaging British citizens to convince them to visit the Philippines, through the implementation of numerous consumer-promotions projects.

Yet, data from the DOT showed the growth in visitor arrivals from the UK slowing down. From January to August 2017, arrivals from the UK increased by only 6.4 percent to 125,008. During the comparative period in 2016, arrivals from the UK jumped 13.5 percent to 117,535. In the previous year, arrivals from the UK were up 14.32 percent to 103,577.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), in its Economic Impact Report 2017, pointed out the possible effect of Brexit on UK outbound travel. “The economic impact of the Brexit vote is expected to have diverging implications for domestic and international business and leisure travel spending in 2017. While the spending of international visitors is expected to increase, domestic and outbound spend in the UK will suffer.”

In June 2016, UK citizens went to the polls and voted to leave the EU. Following this, the British pound immediately slumped to a 31-year low, at $1.40. The DOT remains undeterred, however.

“The UK is the most important market for the Philippines in Europe,” Alegre told the same media gathering. “We came with a big delegation representing the top Philippine tour operators and hotels/resorts specializing in the UK/European market.”

He also noted the DOT’s “consumer activations” at London’s major train stations, as well as an outdoor Philippine Tourism Weekend keep up the British citizens’ interest in the Philippines. There was also a consumer promo at the Westfield Shepherd’s Bush luxury shopping center.

Alegre enumerated other ways the Philippines was expanding its UK market. For one, he said, pioneering flag carrier Philippine Airlines has deployed its new B777-300 aircraft for its direct service between London and Manila. He also pointed out an ongoing project with STA Travel, which includes the Philippines in its youth travel “gap year” program.

There is a joint promotion with Singapore Airlines and Amazon.com that pushes a twinning destination package with Singapore and the Philippines. “This is the biggest tripartite promo,” for travel to the Philippines, he said.

The DOT also has an ongoing digital marketing campaign with travel-search engine Expedia and Hotel.com, “which generates 40,000 plus travelers a year from the UK and another 28,000 plus from the Nordic region.”

A joint TV commercial and digital marketing campaign is, likewise, being undertaken with Secret Escapes, to promote affordable luxury travel programs to the Philippines, he underscored. Secret Escapes is an exclusive members-only travel club, which specializes in luxury holidays.