D.O.F. May inflation forecast: 4.9% on supply issues, rising prices of ‘sin’ products

Based on the latest economic bulletin on inflation from the DOF, the country’s inflation level for May could hit 4.9 percent, driven by supply problems affecting food prices, as well as higher prices for tobacco and alcoholic products.

The 4.9-percent forecast is higher than the actual inflation rate registered by the Philippine economy in April of 4.5 percent, as well as the 2.8 percent recorded in the same month for 2017.

“Inflation in May likely inched to 4.9 percent year-on-year, up from the previous month’s 4.5 percent. Supply problems continue to affect food prices, with vegetables accelerating to 1.4 percent month-on-month from negative levels since February, while the levels of rice and fish are slowing down to 0.52 percent and 0.72 percent, respectively,” the DOF said.

In terms of food commodities, the price of fish is seen to settle at 13.6 percent for the month, from 12.4 percent the previous month, and 7.5 percent in May 2017. Vegetable prices may increase to 9.3 percent, from the 6.8 percent the previous month, and 2 percent in May 2017. And the price of nonalcoholic beverages may also inch up to 11.5 percent, higher compared to the 9.3 percent recorded in April, and the 0.9 percent registered for May the previous year.

Rice prices are seen to settle at a higher 4.7 percent from the 4.3 percent the previous month, as well as the 1.1 percent recorded in the same month for 2017.

“Inflation may appear to be rising year-on-year but it is actu­ally decelerating as the month- on-month inflation continues to drop,” the DOF added.

Meanwhile, alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices may have hit 20.4 percent for the month, higher than the 19.9 percent recorded in April, and the 7.3 percent in May 2017.

For nonfood times, the infla­tion level may settle at 3.2 per­cent, increasing compared to the 3 percent recorded in April, and the 2.7 percent in May 2017.

“A meaningful drop in prices is at­tainable if the food-supply problem is solved because food accounts for 35.5 percent of the consumer basket. Rice tariffication will help temper rice in­flation, while productivity programs for the food sector would enhance longer-term price stability,” it said.

The price of electricity, gas and other fuels may have declined to 4.4 percent from the previous month’s 4.6 percent, as well as from the 7.2 percent recorded in May 2017.

Transport prices may go up to 6.1 percent, from the 4.8 percent the pre­vious month, and the 4.2 percent in the same month the previous year.

“Electricity, gas and fuels are likely to have reversed to a 1.1-per­cent price decline month-on- month while transport continues to accelerate reflecting domestic petroleum prices,” it added.

Last week the Bangko Sen- tral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said that growth of consumer prices in May could have skyrocketed to above 5 percent, breaching anew its an­nual average target range.

The BSP had set a target range of 2 percent to 4 percent for the country’s inflation rate, but pointed out that the inflation lev­el for May is seen to hit between 4.6 percent and 5.4 percent.

The Central Bank’s Department of Economic Research explained that both local and international develop­ments contributed to the potentially sharp rise in inflation for the month.

The Philippine Statistics Au­thority is expected to release the country’s May inflation numbers within June’s first week.