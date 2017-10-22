Czechia tightens scholarly ties with local educ institutions

IN recent years one of the most distinguished core policies of the Czech Republic in the Philippines is support in higher education, as emphasis in this initiative will give way to the scheduled arrival of a delegation from top Czech universities to Manila this month.

The five universities include the Czech University of Life Sciences, the University of Chemistry and Technology from Prague, the Masaryk University and Mendel University from Brno, as well as the University of West Bohemia of Pilsen, which are due to participate in the seventh European Higher Education Fair on October 18 at the Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City.

Together with colleagues from other European countries, Czech representatives promoted up-to-date course offerings from various universities and explained admission processes, all aimed to attract more Filipino students to further their studies in the Czech Republic.

For college students looking to study abroad, a term or two in the Czech Republic, its Philippine embassy said in a statement, would definitely be worth the choice, with the astounding landscapes from all directions highlighting the country’s vibrant cultural history. It noted that studying there would be a unique experience with first-class quality education, diverse range of study programs, great student support and affordable tuition fees with low costs of living.

Most foreigners rally for a chance to study at the Charles University—the biggest and third-oldest Czech university in Europe—established in the 14th century.

More and more foreigners seek free education in the said country under Czech-language instruction. Nevertheless, there are a growing number of international students at present who opt to study in English. It was only last year where more than 4,000 foreigners paid for their education in the Czech Republic.

As the United States and Western Europe are significantly offering higher tuition fees ranging from $1,000 a year for theology to $17,000 annually for medicine, it became more popular for Americans and Brits to study in the Czech Republic. Currently, foreign students comprise about 18 percent of the general student population at Czech universities.

The Czech government’s Foreign Development Assistance Program, also known as government-funded scholarships, could be attributed to the boost in Czech education’s popularity with its neighboring countries and extends to Asia. It looks to support more students from developing countries who would like to study at Czech universities.

Ambassador of the Czech Republic Jaroslav Olša Jr. explained, “There is a simple reason the Czech Republic is positively looking toward the Philippines for a deeper educational cooperation: We provide a wide range of opportunities for professionals and other skilled workers in their various expanding industries of technology, engineering and medicine, among others.”

Having the lowest unemployment rate in the European Union at only 3.3 percent, Czech universities strive to engage with Philippine universities and promote stronger bilateral academic cooperation for greater student exchange.

The number of bilateral university agreements between Czech and Philippine universities is rapidly growing, presently exceeding over 30. Among the most sought-after Philippine universities are the University of the Philippines, Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University (DLSU) and the University of Santo Tomas, to name a few. In Czechia, some of the most popular for Filipino students are Charles University and the University of New York in Prague and the University of Tomas Bata in Zlin.

Furthermore, because of the mutual interest in exploring the exceptional biodiversity and natural resources in the Philippines, Czech universities organize trips to the Philippines for scientific researchers, entomologists, tropical agriculture experts, biologists and zoologists for scientifically inclined endeavors. The introduction of these bilateral projects is hoped to further the development in the areas of environmental protection, forestry, chemistry and scientific research.

Czech universities have already implemented projects and research in a couple of regions all throughout the archipelago, particularly in the islands of Bohol, Negros, Leyte and parts in Mindanao. One of the most recent and notable tie-ups is the building of the new ecotourism trails equipped with international marker systems in Mount Kanlaon Natural Park in Negros Occidental, a joint project by the students of Mendel University of Brno with DLSU Bacolod in November 2016.

Following this collaborative effort, two more Czech universities have the interest in pursuing cooperation with Philippine partner universities. The Czech University of Life Sciences and Visayas State University are involved in a pharmaceutical innovation research in identifying biologically active compounds. Moreover, the University of Chemistry and Technology is on its final leg of sealing the cooperation with DLSU Manila for a unique and exciting partnership on food biotechnology and safety on beer brewing, of which the Czechs and Filipinos share a common interest and fondness on.