Customs revenue take in June hits P50.14 billion; 16 ports breach targets

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) has reported that 16 out of 17 ports in the country have exceeded their collection targets, pushing the bureau’s revenue take to P50.139 billion in June.

Based on preliminary data from the BOC’s Financial Service division, the agency’s latest collection of P50.139 billion for June this year is higher by 4.9 percent than its P47.797-billion revenue target for the month.

Year-on-year, the collection for the month also expanded by 41.6 percent compared to the P35.417- billion collection recorded in the same month for 2017.

“This achievement is attributed not only to the consistent diligence of all BOC ports in terms of collection but also to the continuing application of correct valuation and tariff classification of goods,” said Customs Commissioner Isidro S. Lapeña.

Of the 17 ports, 16 exceeded their full-month revenue target: the Port of Batangas, which collected P12.23 billion in revenues, up by 10.5 percent or P1.16 billion; the Port of Manila, collecting P7.7 billion in revenues, up by 7.2 percent or P515 million; the Port of Limay, which collected P3.806-billion revenue, up by 30.9 percent or P898 million; the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia), collecting P3.24-billion revenue, up by 2.8 percent or P87 million; the Port of Cebu, collecting P2.44-billion revenue, up by 13.1 percent or P281 million; the Port of Davao, which collected P2.414-billion revenue, up by 57.4 percent or P880 million; the Port of Cagayan de Oro, collecting P1.925-billion revenue, up by 42.6 percent or P575 million; the Port of Subic, collecting P1.724-billion revenue, up by 0.2 percent or P4 million; the Port of Iloilo, collecting P399-million revenue, up by 53.9 percent or P140 million; the Port of San Fernando, collecting P336-million revenue, up by 28 percent or P74 million; the Port of Clark, collecting P160-million revenue, up by 26.7 percent or P34 million; the Port of Tacloban, collecting P137-million revenue, up by 553.9 percent or P116 million; the Port of Zamboanga, collecting P29-million revenue, up by 24.2 percent or P5.6 million; the Port of Legazpi, collecting P26-million revenue, up by 15 percent or P3.5 million; the Port of Aparri, collecting P7-million revenue, up by 80.8 percent or P3 million; and the Port of Surigao, collecting P3.5-million revenue, up by 76.1 percent or P1.5 million.

The BOC pointed out that the Port of Tacloban has already collected its annual revenue target for 2018, generating a total revenue of P394 million, which is 47.57 percent higher than its P267-million annual target.

Meanwhile, the Manila International Container Port, the district with the highest revenue target of P14.738 billion, collected only P13.507 billion for the month.

The bureau’s initial total accrued revenue from January to June 2018 has already reached P280.33 billion, exceeding the P278.13-billion target by 0.8 percent or a revenue surplus of P2.2-billion in mid-2018.

The total accrued revenue in six months has already exceeded 50 percent of the P598-billion target for the year.

“Our strengthened campaign against illicit trade and our effort to improve our trade system have significantly increased the bureau’s revenue collection,” Lapeña added. Last month the BOC posted a P2.12-billion revenue surplus or a total collection of P52.748 billion as 16 of the 17 ports were also able to exceed their collection targets.