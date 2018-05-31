Customs cites TRAIN, enhanced systems for P47-billion revenue take in May 2018

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) has reported an increase in its revenue collections of P47 billion for May this year, with the increase attributed to the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law apart from its enhanced administration efforts.

Customs Commissioner Isidro S. Lapeña reported to President Duterte, during a ceremony on Wednesday condemning smuggled luxury vehicles at the BOC headquarters in Manila, that as of May 29, 2018, the bureau has thus far collected revenue of P47 billion—higher by 18.7 percent compared to total collections reported by the BOC of P39.592 billion for May 2017.

With two days left for the month of May, Lapeña said that he is confident that the BOC will be able to hit its target for the month.

“Our May collection target is P49.2 billion, and our collection is already P47 billion. I am confident that we will hit and even surpass our May target,” he added.

“I am happy to report that despite the additional P113 billion in our 2018 target collection, as compared with the 2017 target, we have hit and even surpassed our collection target from January to May 2018,” Lapeña said.

From January to May 29 this year, the BOC has already collected P224.86 billion, rising by 0.4 percent, or P1 billion, from its collection target for the period of P223.86 billion.

The collection for the period also posted a growth of 28.6 percent compared to the collections for the same period in 2017, or P174.864 billion.

“From January to May 29, 2018, our collection target is P223.86 billion and we have already collected P224.86 billion, exceeding our target by P1 billion or 0.4 percent, and [it] grew by P50 billion, or 28.6 percent compared to last year,” he said.

Lapeña added that the implementation of TRAIN or Republic Act 10963 has helped the bureau strengthen its revenue collections starting this year, with a substantial amount of excise taxes being collected from the fuel, tobacco and sugar-sweetened beverages, among others.

BOC data showed that with the implementation of the TRAIN law, collections for petroleum products by the bureau amounted to P14.47 billion, excise taxes from motor vehicles accounted for P2.87 billion and P18.63 billion from the other items excisable under the law; this results in a total of P35.97 billion.

“As to the implementation of the TRAIN, I would like to report that it helped us surpass the target from January to May 2018,” he added.

The customs chief said the public can expect more reforms in the bureau under his watch, to rid it of corruption, following the President’s directive for the BOC to eliminate instances of smuggling, facilitate trade, shore up government revenues and deliver an improved efficient and effective customs administration.

“Although there are efforts to slow me down or even stop me because my reform initiatives are already hurting and affecting the operations of the smugglers and their protectors…please be assured that it will just make my resolve stronger to accomplish the marching order of the President. This will not stop me even at the risk of life, in the service of God, country and people,” he said.

The BOC reported that 116 motorcycles and six vehicles worth a total of P34.71 million were destroyed during the condemnation of the smuggled luxury vehicles on Wednesday at the Port Area.

Broken down, the BOC destroyed 112 units of brand-new Vespa scooters and used BMW motorcycle, Harley Davidson, two units Triumph motorcycle, Mitsubishi Pajero, two units of Land Rover, and Volvo car.

Simultaneously destroyed at the Port of Cebu are a used 2002 Ford Ecoline E350 and 2005 Ford Ecoline E350.

The destruction of the vehicles was in line with President Duterte’s warning to all smugglers to pay the proper tax for their vehicle importations, as well as putting a stop to the “fixing” schemes of smugglers conniving with some Customs employees in the usual public auction of seized cars.