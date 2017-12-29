Current account will bleed more dollars next year. Should we worry?

THE country’s current account—the major component of the economy’s balance of payments (BOP) position—has been for years a pillar of strength for the local economy in times of global financial distress.

However, after 13 years of registering a surplus, the country’s current account slumped to the deficit territory in 2016. It is expected to hit a wider deficit for next year, owing to large-scale importation come 2018.

Latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed the current account still registered a surplus in the first nine months of 2017 at $554 million. This is a reversal from the $30-million deficit recorded in the third quarter of 2016.

The BSP attributed this positive outcome mainly from the higher net receipts in the trade-in-services and primary and secondary income accounts, which more than compensated for the widening trade-in-goods deficit.

For next year, however, the BSP announced its expectation of the current account slumping into the deficit territory to $700 million in the reds. The Central Bank said this projection is due mainly to the expected faster rate of growth in imports of goods as compared to the exports for next year.

In particular, shipments of imported goods are expected to continue to grow by 10 percent in 2018, as propelled by higher Philippine growth prospects for next year.

This double-digit growth expectation outpaces the expected 9-percent export growth for 2018, as the government takes into account the assessment that the pace of Chinese economic growth could moderate progressively in 2018.

“Nonetheless, exports are seen to continue receiving a boost from broad-based economic recovery in both advanced and emerging market economies,” the BSP said.

As of the third quarter of this year, China is among the top destination of Philippine exports, along with the United States, Hong Kong and South Korea.

More notably, the BSP said the rise in crude oil and commodity prices in 2018, as well as the increase in imports of raw materials for the government’s initiative to push for aggressive infrastructure reform, will put additional pressure on the country’s current-account position.

The BSP was quick to dispel concerns, saying the economy could easily absorb a $700-million deficit in its current account.

“The current-account deficit is deemed manageable as it constitutes only 0.2 percent of GDP [gross domestic product],” the BSP said.

Economists, however, share mixed views on the pending wider deficit in the country’s 2018 current account position.

Maybank chief economist Suhaimi Ilias, in particular, believes the declining state of the country’s current account brings forth a call to action from the BSP to manage or address such macro issue.

Ilias argued the BSP will eventually have to shift into a more hawkish tone to manage such risks—along with the pressure of a weaker peso and rising inflation—and ultimately hike rates next year.

Singapore-based DBS Bank strategists are also worried about the current account position of the country, saying a deficit in the balance is among the signs that the economy may be overheating.

DBS Bank economist Gundy Cahyadi expects the Philippines’s current-account deficit to widen to about 1.1 percent of the country’s GDP in 2018—significantly larger than the 0.2-percent projection of the BSP.

Cahyadi also said the situation will get worse in 2019, as the peso is seen to weaken further down the line, with a current account-deficit projection equal to 1.3 percent of the Philippines’s GDP.

Japan-based Ratings and Investment Information Inc. (R&I Ratings), meanwhile, expressed opposing views, saying a current-account deficit is not really worrisome at this stage.

“Thanks to robust growth in foreign direct investment supported by economic prospects and deregulations, there is no concern over financing,” R&I said.

The ratings agency—which recently affirmed the country’s investment grade rating with a stable outlook—said the current-account deficit may be a necessary evil for the country for big-scale projects that will increase the capacity of the economy in the long run.

“R&I does not immediately take a negative view of the shift from a surplus mainly attributable to remittances from overseas, which tend to be used for consumption, to a deficit stemming from capital goods imports that can be the seeds of future economic growth,” the credit watcher said.

By the end of this year, the BSP expects a current-account deficit of $100 million. This new projection is lower than the previous projection of $600 million in deficit. The restated forecast is meant to reflect the improvement in the trade balance.

This deficit also represents less than 0.1 percent of GDP.

For this year, exports of goods are projected to recover with a growth of 11 percent, a significant upward adjustment from the 5-percent growth assumption in the June 2017 projection.

“This reflects the firm recovery in the global economy that has led to increased trade momentum since the second half of 2016 carrying on to 2017,” the BSP said.

The 11-percent forecast in exports outpaces the 10-percent growth forecast rate of imports in 2017, as supported by the moderate increase in commodity prices and increased imports of raw materials, capital goods and consumer goods and in line with sustained strong domestic demand.

The BSP also expects support from the continued expansion in overseas Filipino remittances, as well as business-process outsourcing and tourism receipts.

Latest data from the BSP showed cash remittances grew 8.4 percent in October this year to hit $2.28 billion in inflows for the month. This is a stark recovery from the 8.3-percent contraction in the previous month.

The total cash sent by Filipino migrant workers back home in the first 10 months of 2017 have already hit $23.06 billion, which is 4.2 percent larger than the volume of money they sent in the same January to October period last year.

Remittance flow, for years, has been one of the major supporters of the Philippines’s current account position.