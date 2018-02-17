Crusing, Pinoy-style at the Superstar Virgo

Story By Magnolia Silvestre | Photos by Marlon Aldenese

It turns out this is already the second year in a row the Superstar Virgo is going to call the Philippines home port this summer of 2018. It used to be that people who went on Asian cruises would first fly to Hong Kong or Singapore to board one.

This is significant because it saves you not just additional plane fare and the inconvenience of flying to another country, but also there are hardly any limits on cargo, unlike planes, emphasizes Michael Goh, Senior VP, International of Genting Cruise Lines, which operates Star Cruises and Dream Cruises. The destination is Naha, Japan to Keelung, Taiwan, then back to Manila. Chalk up to convenience also not needing to get visas for these stops when you’re on these trips.

The Superstar Virgo has several themes and appeals to all ages: The Greatest Hits Cruise:VST and Co; The PBA Legends High Seas Tour with PBA legends Alvin Patrimonio, Benjie Paras, Johnny Abarrientos and Jerry Codinera; Labor Day Party Cruise with DJ Patty Tiu and DJ Tom Taus; Mother’s Day Cruise featuring Daryl Ong, and Pororo at Sea.

Cruising is not as common here as it is in other countries because there is a perception that costs can be prohibitive, and it involves going to another country to just get onboard, but the five-day Superstar Virgo cruise starts at around P30, 000 which also includes six meals a day, (morning and afternoon tea along with breakfast, lunch and dinner). Cruises also have this image of endless buffets as well as indulgence. For the press preview of the sort of meals you can get at the luxury dining outlets; they pulled out all the stops. They started with an appetizer of Dill Marinated Salmon, Honey Mustard and Caviar, Wasabi Alaskan King Crab Leg, Poached US Asparagus with Prosciutto and Truffle Vinaigrette, followed by a soup of Cream of Forest and Morel Mushroom with a Puff Pastry Dome, which was quite hearty and earthy.

For the main entrée you had a choice between the Honey Soy Glazed Alaskan Codfish, Creamy Potato, Risotto and the Surf and Turf of Grilled Beef Tenderloin and Rock Lobster Thermidor, which made me wonder if someone actually chose the fish. In a later interview, Chuah Choong Hooi, executive chef of the SuperStar Virgo, said that around 85% of the choices would definitely be the lobster. Desserts are Virgo’s Sweet Temptation Green Tea Chocolate Indulgence, Vanilla Ice Cream and Mixed Berries infused with Amaretto Liqueur. There are also pralines at the end of the meal, which was fancifully presented in chocolate arc accented with a chocolate butterfly.

You’ll feel very at home at the SuperStar Virgo because, predictably, a great number of the staff and entertainers are Filipino. As we toured the ship, the Filipino entertainers were rehearsing a VST song. The Filipino staff also extends to the chefs, which number around 130 says Executive Chef Chuah Choong Hoi, who has 20 years experience in the field. He also declares them to be the most hardworking of his staff. As for the eating habits of the guests, Filipinos, he says, go for Western dishes as well as rice. The Chinese, he says, prefer the buffet, while the Pinoys would often choose a sit-down meal. If you find this surprising, so did most of the press, but one supposes that Pinoys just want to cruise in style.

The open BBQ is one of their most attended food banquets, with probably 80-percent of guests going there, Chef Choong Hoi says. There are over 10 restaurants on the SuperStar Virgo.

Blue Lagoon (Asian Snacks), the Genting Palace serves Chinese cuisine, Noble House, a smaller Chinese, Palazzo, Pavilion, Samurai Restaurant and The Taj are just some.

A theatrical presentation of a dance, aerial and light show at the Zodiac Theater provided a sample of the kind of entertainment available onboard.