IF there is a resto-bar in the metro that most of us could relate to because of the unforgettable night-outs, gimmicks and entertainment with family and friends, it is Cowboy Grill.

The resto-bar reminds us of the countless drinking sprees, gigs of our favorite bands, celebrations of all the occasions we can name, the true meaning of barkadahan, as well as the friendships and romances that were developed while having fun there.

For 24 years, Cowboy Grill has stood the test of time and witnessed a lot of important events in our lives. Until now, it is our reliable partner in relishing fun and entertainment with the people we love.

Humble beginnings

TWO-dozen years ago, Cowboy Grill was established just to accommodate the customers of a sister company looking for live band shows and at the same time, a place to enjoy palatable dishes.

Its first branch opened along the busy street of Mabini in Ermita, Manila, which easily gained a lot of following. With its spacious entertainment area, decent sound system, reliable and good-looking crew plus staff members, including of course, excellent show bands, Cowboy Grill became the leading entertainment spot in the city.

“As our name ‘Cowboy’ implies, our resto bar is the place of people who easily get along with others. In other words, [easy or good in getting along with; no pretentions],” its Chief Operating Officer Jun Caasi said.

With its new and better concept of keeping its customers happy, Cowboy Grill became a hit to those who enjoy music, dancing and great food. It grew steadily and became the benchmark of other companies that venture into its kind of business.

“Because of its large seating capacity, Cowboy Grill serves as a mini-concert venue to many aspiring entertainment groups. As a matter of fact, a good number of Filipino bands started with us, and we are very proud about it because it’s with us that they had nurtured their talents,” added Operation Manager Berni Pili.

The smallest branch of Cowboy Grill can accommodate at least 300 people, while the biggest can seat at least 1,000. Other than the one in Mabini, it also has three more: in Malate (also in Manila), Almanza Dos in Las Piñas City, and in Delta, Quezon City.

Aside from the nightly band shows that play favorite R&B, jazz, rock, slow rock and even hip-hop music, Cowboy Grill can also host important occasions and get-togethers. It offers catering as well as special functions, and now, delivery services and other party needs.

Avail of Cowboy Grill’s great food from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day (Malate operations start at 10 a.m.), as well as its hot and ready meals for delivery from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Order them using the Honestbee app.

Great place, great food

THOUGH Cowboy Grill has been known for its great fun and entertainment, it is also a place for people who are looking for great-tasting food. Its 24 years in the industry has proven that Cowboy Grill is not just into bands, beer and cocktails, but also about scrumptious dishes that everyone can enjoy.

Many of its customers can swear by their mouth-watering dishes that are both best as beer chow or viand like its sisig, caldereta, lechon kawali and fried chicken.

Since it started operating back in the ‘90s, Cowboy Grill has gained the following of many foodies because of its great gastronomic fares. The resto bar serves the usual Filipino dishes but unlike others, it has retained the original taste of every culinary offering.

A long list of food choices is available for all occasions such as barbeque, inihaw na pusit, camaron rebosado, inihaw na tilapia, lumpiang Shanghai, crispy pata, kare-kare, beef salpicao, adobo, sinigang na baboy, sinigang na hipon, sinigang na salmon belly, US Angus beef tapa, spicy buffalo chicken wings, bulalo, different kinds of the popular sisig, steak, tenderloin, gambas, inihaw na bangus, kilawin tanigue, calamares, pinaputok na pla-pla, pancit bihon, pancit canton, marinara, chop suey, Cowboy Grill pizzas, different kinds of appetizers, and a lot more.

Marketing Manager Erickson Caper said, “Our sisig might be one of the best that you can find in Metro Manila. Our fried chicken is also one of our best sellers. Our pizza can compete with other brands. We believe that in our industry, among other things, the food is one of the main reasons customers go back to our establishments.”

He added, “Taking that as our utmost concern, we are proud with the line-up of dishes that we have in our menu, and we are glad to offer these to our customers.”

[email protected]

TO thank its loyal patrons on the occasion of its twenty-fourth anniversary, Cowboy Grill is launching its [email protected] promo.

“Cowboy Grill is enjoying the support and patronage of our customers. They are our motivation to be better in everything that we do, and they are the reason we are still in the industry. To thank them for their loyalty for the past 24 years, we are offering our best 24 meals at P24 each,” explained Caper.

The [email protected] promo will run for 24 days starting May 19 until June 11. For every purchase of Cowboy cocktail (Tropang Tagayan) at P559, they can order any meal in the list of 24 meals for only P24.

“As long as they avail of our Cowboy cocktail, they can order as many as 24 meals, and each will only cost P24. We want our customers to try and experience the good food that we offer. And I think this is the best way for them to try our great dishes,” Caper added.

The meals included in the promo are pork sisig, calamares, Pizza Cowboy Especiale (crispy and chewy), pizza seafood (crispy and chewy), Cowboys Chicken-in-a-Basket, chicken buffalo wings, nicks chicken, mega sampler, crispy pata, nachos grande, sizzling bulalo, mixed seafood, gambas, barbeque, grilled squid, ranch beef, adobo, caldereta, pancit Canton, bihon, Shanghai, kare-kare, and Mexican sampler.

For 24 years, Cowboy Grill has been a part of many people’s memories. But the most important fact is that it is all about fun and entertainment. For more information visit www.cowboygrill.ph. For reservations and other inquiries, call 525-1474 (Mabini), 522-0429 (Malate), 801-7644 (Las Piñas) or 922-1130 (Quezon City). For updates and promos, check its Facebook page: Cowboy Grill Restaurant.