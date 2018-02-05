Couriers try to extend win run

SURPRISE leaders Wang’s Basketball-Letran and Jose Rizal University (JRU) will have their hands full as they attempt to stay clean in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants Cup.

The Couriers try to extend their winning streak to three games when they face the Zark’s Burger-Lyceum Jawbreakers at 2 p.m. today at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The Heavy Bombers also try to make it three in a row against unpredictable University of Perpetual Help in the second game at 4 o’clock.

Wang’s Basketball-Letran Coach Jeff Napa refused to be carried away by their early success, insisting he’s still unsatisfied with how his team is playing.

“Being 2-0 doesn’t mean that we are playing well. We have a lot of players who are not 100 percent,” he said after a tight 83-82 victory over Che’Lu Bar and Grill-San Sebastian College last Monday.

He said his instruction to his chargers is simple: “Play as a team.” “As long as we play as a team, we’ll be good,” Napa said.

That makes Jawbreakers Coach Topex Robinson wary of the Couriers, who he said have been playing great.

But his focus, Robinson said, is his coaching and his dealing with the Jawbreakers.