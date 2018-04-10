Couple behind Bitcoin ‘investment scam’ falls 

Operatives of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) have arrested a couple for gypping more than 50 victims of some P900 million through an online investment scam using cryptocurrency or Bitcoin.

Police chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa identified the suspects as Arnel Ordonio, 27, and his wife, Leonady, owners of NewG Bitcoin Investment Trading that was supposedly involved in cryptocurrency trading, which is becoming increasingly popular around the world.

“More or less P900 million have been amassed from the victims who believed in the couple’s false promise of huge amount of interest in a short span of time,” dela Rosa said at a news briefing.

The couple were arrested by policemen during an entrapment operation at around 9:45 p.m. on April 4 along Calle Crisologo, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

Confiscated from the Ordonios were the boodle money used in the entrapment operation, a laptop and a mobile phone that the policemen believed they were using in their syndicated activities and in contacting their cohorts.

The arrest of the couple came after 48 of their victims sought the assistance of the CIDG’s Anti-Organized Crime Unit after having been “persuaded, enticed and lured to invest” in online Bitcoin trading, “in exchange of a false promise of huge amount of interest in a short period of time.”

CIDG chief Director Roel B. Obusan, who joined dela Rosa during the news briefing, said Arnel had promised their victims an interest rate of 33 percent for every 16 days to lure their victims into the business.

“For the first few months (September to November, 2017), Ordonio gave the interest as promised. However, starting December 2017, the suspect [no] longer [paid] the interest and cannot be contacted and found anymore,” he said.

Christopher Aguilar, one of the complainants, however, managed to contact Arnel who told him they were having a problem with the web site coins.ph.com in claiming their investment and that Aguilar needs to pay P2 million for the processing of their investment withdrawal from coins.ph .com.

Sensing that Ordonio was just making an alibi, Aguilar agreed to give an additional P50,000 on April 4, which prompted the CIDG to arrange for the entrapment operation.