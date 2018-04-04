Council scrambles to beef up rice stock of food agency

The National Food Authority Council (NFAC) vowed to prevent the total wipeout of the rice stockpile of the National Food Authority (NFA), which plunged to a four-decade low of 200,000 50-kilogram (kg) bags.

Cabinet Secretary Leoncio B. Evasco Jr., who is also NFAC chairman, said on Wednesday that the rice stockpile of the state-run food agency, at 10,000 metric tons (MT), is equivalent to less than a day of the total national daily rice requirement. The country’s current daily consumption requirement is 32,013 MT, or 640,260 50-kg bags, according to the NFA.

“We have to proactively think about it. In fact, I have to meet the council members about this because this is a new development,” Evasco said in a news briefing on Wednesday. “We will be asking the police to [determine] whether it is true or not.”

Evasco said he has asked the Commission on Audit (COA) to conduct a special audit of the palay procurement and rice distribution measures undertaken by the current management of the NFA.

He added that he has ordered his undersecretaries and assistant secretaries to go to the COA on April 5, to discuss the timeframe and the details of the special audit. Evasco disclosed that the meeting between President Duterte and rice traders scheduled on the same day will push through.

Evasco also disclosed that the NFAC has thumbed down the NFA’s management proposed amendments to the terms of reference (TOR) for the importation of 250,000 MT of rice via the government-to-private scheme for “security reasons.”

He said the NFA management wanted to allow winning foreign bidders to enter the grains agency’s warehouses. At present, winning bidders can only deliver the imported rice up to the gate of NFA warehouses, where NFA employees would check whether the delivery is in accordance with the TOR.

Evasco disclosed that on April 2, his office received a communication from the NFA management that the latter would conduct a referendum among the members of the NFAC to determine if they agree with the proposed amendment or not.

“We do not want to succumb to such position because it has security implications. How will we know the new stocks and old stocks will not be mixed?” he said. “We do not have control over that. That is why the council members rejected this position.”

Evasco said the rice imports by the NFA are set to arrive before June, just time for the lean months.

‘Avert rice queues’

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto raised concerns on Wednesday over the Duterte administration’s “factionalized rice team,” warning this could cause a spike in the price of rice he deemed to be a “volatile political commodity.”

Recto prodded Duterte to “whip his compartmentalized rice team to get their act together because rice is a volatile political commodity in which the slightest perception of shortage could shoot prices up and hurt the poor most.”

In a statement, Recto noted a seeming “policy incoherence” that concerned officials should promptly address.

“There seems to be policy incoherence. Or at the very least, instead of being on the same page, different parts of the orchestra are playing different music,” the Senate leader said, adding: “The President should grab the baton and be the master conductor.”

Recto warned that when the public gets mixed signals on the status of what they eat, this could trigger market disruption.

He pointed out, for instance, that if each household buy an additional 10 kilos of rice, this will had a big impact on supply, “especially if the buffer is thin.”

The senator added that while “politically, a nation will tolerate all kinds of queues—MRT, passport… rice queues must be avoided at all cost.” He, however, promptly clarified that “at present, there is no need to, because—thanks to our farmers—of the recent record rice harvests.”

Still, Recto said that despite a stable national stock, “there is a need to make rice affordable to the poor who cannot afford expensive fancy varieties.”

He cited statistics indicating the poorest 30 percent of families spend 70 percent of their income on rice, adding that “for many of them, 22 centavos for every 1 peso they earn are spent to buy rice.”

The Senator proposed that in order to “prove that they’re not forgotten, the government should deploy rolling rice stores to poor urban areas to show that there’s enough rice.”

Moreover, Recto recommended that Duterte “should regularly meet the ‘Big Four’ in rice policy—the secretaries of Agriculture, and Finance, the cabinet secretary who heads the NFA and the NFA administrator—so that “all the important actors shall speak in one voice, and move towards one direction.”

“It is not just the NFA,” he said.

“The big picture is production, which is the DA’s responsibility. And all aspects of the industry, where government is involved, whether production, or NFA procurement, needs funding, and the one who must raise the money is the secretary of finance,” Recto added.

Citing consumers’ penchant for so-called unli-rice, the senator noted that every Filipino on average eats about 108 kilos of rice a year. “But our population grows by 1.6 million annually,” he says adding that 136 Pinoys already consume 14.7 tons of rice annually.