Corruption 2018: Dreaming like children…

As I sit to formulate reflections on the last 12 months, my mind is wordlessly scribbling ideas for 2018—for those of us who dream like children, going backward does not come easy—let’s look forward. Will we enjoy a level playing field in 2018? Will we be tough and walk away from all corruption challenges?

Unfortunately, every loud proclamation that corruption—as we know it—is “dead” is followed by something new. Let’s agree that there is plenty of resourcefulness out there to redefine and reinvent corruption. Resourcefulness generates options—through creative and curious problem “creation,” especially in an environment of lacking accountability and supervision. As we said in one of our earlier columns: corruption enablers are created daily.

But we are dreamers and dreams are not progress reports. In 2018, we are attempting to reach a business environment free from corruption, giving business the opportunity to fulfill their potential in an ethical environment. We are daring to dream higher and encouraging others to do the same, knowing, however, that we have to be aware of four situations that can shatter our dreams:

The first condition necessary for the emergence and reemergence of corruption is that there be rents associated with a government’s regulatory powers. Plus the “opportunities” being created by a “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure investment drive.

The second condition requires that corrupt bureaucracies be somewhat independent within the remaining (if honest) administrative structure of the government. External controls of the bureaucracy—whether imposed by the remainder of the administrative system or by society at large—must be weak. Let’s create strong Integrity Circles, composed of business and civil society and, hopefully, LGUs.

The third condition requires the public institutions controlling corruption be weak and ineffective. These institutions include civic groups that exert moral pressures, political parties and the media that could expose the wrongdoing, and the legal system that would have the authority to prosecute and punish the guilty (in the Philippines, the poor have to go to jail but the rich can easily get away or delay processes). Without judicial reform, corruption will continue to blossom. Impunity is a close ally of corruption!

The fourth condition is a lack of whistle-blower protection. It is obvious that strange deals between government and the private sector and private sector to private sector (price fixing, collusion in biddings, bribing technical and purchasing staff, etc.) will only become known if people inside those companies become whistle-blowers. This is the reason the Integrity Initiative advocates the approval of bills in both Houses of Congress that protect whistle-blowers. At the present situation, I would not be courageous enough to be a whistle-blower. You?

Measures of economic and social development seem to correlate very strongly with a reduction in corruption, involving the type of legal system, colonial legacies and religion. While it is clear that the level of corruption in societies with well-developed political institutions is lower, it is difficult to establish the direction of causation. Does development (economic, political or social) cause corruption to decline or is development possible only when corruption declines?

It’s time that companies and individuals sign the Integrity Pledge. Do it now and help create the Integrity Nation we all want.

And, remember, Integrity starts with I—meaning YOU.

Let me close by saying: You are the final authority. Not the government. Not the president. Not Mom or Dad. You. No community of philosophers, scientists, priests, academicians, politicians, or generals—no school, legislature, parliament, or court—can bear responsibility for your life, or your words, or your actions. This authority is yours and yours alone. You can neither get rid of it nor escape from it.

To all of those that have been with us during the anticorruption journey, I say, it’s just the beginning, but progress toward the impossible dream makes us believe it could just be possible!!

Flashback: On July 11 I wrote about ‘Open Government Partnership – Part of Fighting Corruption’ and made extensive reference to reports prepared by the Independent Reporting Mechanism (IRM) of the local Open Government Partnership implementation group. The reason why I used the IRM source is that the Integrity Initiative is part of the Civil Society Groups supporting the OGP Program and the reporting of the IRM. In fact, the Integrity Initiative has added progress information to the latest IRM report.