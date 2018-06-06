Cops uncover smuggled rice pilferage activity outside Mindanao military camp

Policemen seized over the weekend more than a hundred sacks of rice outside the headquarters of the Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), and uncovered what could be a “syndicated” pilferage activity of confiscated smuggled rice stored in the military camp.

The confiscated staple form part of the recent seizure by the Naval Forces Western Mindanao, which is headquartered at the Westmincom.

According to a report by the Zamboanga City police, intelligence operatives led by Chief Insp. Ramon Bautista Jr. uncovered the supposed modus operandi last Saturday while they were conducting a roving patrol near the gate of the Westmincom at around 9:50 p.m.

The report said the policemen noticed a white truck bearing licensed plate ACS 6904 and saw that it was loaded with sacks of rice after its tail door was accidentally half opened.

“While on the process of following said truck, half of its tail door was partially opened and visibly seen its cargo as alleged to be smuggled rice. Said truck was flagged down and stopped near Budgetwise, Calarian for verification,” the report said.

The policemen flagged down the truck and questioned its driver, Michael Napolereyes, 29, who told the intelligence operatives that the cargo was indeed long grain white rice carrying the brand name “Chef Brand.”

Napolereyes claimed that the rice came from Westmincom and owned by a certain “Custom.”

“Further, verification made as to its legality, said driver couldn’t produce any legal papers sustaining its legality,” the reports said.

“Subject vehicle and its cargo are under custody of this office prior turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition,” it added.

Police said that the truck is owned and operated by Salam Jibil Addan, a resident of Talon Talon, Zamboanga City.

A total of 125 sacks of rice, each containing 50 kilograms, were recovered from the Canter Fusu truck.

The rice was supposedly part of those seized by the Naval Forces Western Mindanao in its anti-smuggling operations during the past months.

In one of its operations in April, the Naval Force Western Mindanao seized more than 27,000 sacks of smuggled rice valued at P68-million seized from a Mongolian-flagged carrier, off Olutanga, Zamboanga Sibugay.