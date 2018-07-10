Cool Smashers eye Premier Volleyball League crown

CREAMLINE goes after its first title when the Cool Smashers go for a sweep of the PayMaya High Flyers in Game Two of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Season 2 Reinforced Conference Finals today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After consecutive third-place finishes last season, the Cool Smashers could finally make the honor roll of the league if they beat the High Flyers in the match starting at 4 p.m.

Air Force will also try to sweep its way in the men’s Finals when it takes on back-against-the-wall reigning champion Cignal at 6 p.m.

After losing ear to the HD Spikers in two Finals duels last year, the Jet Spikers are close to redemption after an amazing 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 30-28, 15-8 come-from-behind win in Game One.

Pocari Sweat-Air Force and Vice Co., meanwhile, target the bronze medals in the women’s and men’s divisions, respectively.

The Lady Warriors eye a third-place finish against BanKo Perlas Spikers at 2 p.m., while the Blockbusters also target the podium in their first conference against the PLDT Ultrafast Hitters at 10 a.m.

Alyssa Valdez is the center of attention in Game Two of the women’s Finals as she is likely to raise her fifth league Most Valuable Player trophy—her second plum in the PVL—in the 1 p.m. awarding ceremonies.

But for Valdez, she wants the title even more as she tries to end her won personal three-year title drought.