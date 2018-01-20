Cook-chella marks COOK Magazine’s 17th Year

The country’s longest-running monthly food publication, COOK Magazine, celebrated 17 years with“Cook-chella” at their 7th annual holiday bash.

What was once conceived as a thanksgiving party in honor of the magazine’s sponsors and advertisers has become a big holiday party to include subscribers, contributors, chefs and friends—everyone who has made Cook what it is today—have all come to partake in an evening of merriment, entertainment and prizes.

The highlight of the evening is the awarding of all the top advertisers, sponsors and agencies for their continued support of the magazine. This also marks the first year anniversary of the BusinessMirror COOK, Saturday Edition, which was put to print in November 2016. This insert comes out every first and third Saturday of the month. T. Anthony Cabangon, publisher of the BusinessMirror and COOK Magazine, talked about the magazine’s enduring presence for 17-years and its successful inclusion in the BusinessMirror’s fold.

Chef Dino Datu, COOK’s editor-in-chief, announced that starting next year, therewill be an addition to Cook’s chef contributors, specifically in the pastry section. Analiza Badilles, better known as “Motherbee” to her countless followers, will be sharing her recipes and advocacies with Cook’s readers. An influential figure on social-media, “Motherbee” will be Cook’s gateway into the social media baking groups.

One of the best things about the holiday bash is that COOK Magazine’s columnists and featured guests have a chance to showcase their food, making it a truly foodie affair. Dessert and Baking columnists Chef Jojo Cuesta Javier and Chef Edward Mateo made their signature cakes and pastries under their labels Sweetielicious Homemade Goodies and Royal Patisserie, respectively. Chef Winston Luna, who runs Chefwix Catering and 8 Tables Restaurant, served Buffalo Chicken in Ranch Dipping Sauce, Corn and Carrot Supreme, Indonesian Pork BBQ Spareribs Fish Fillet in Ranch Dipping Sauce. Aging’s Food Delight delighted us once more with a visual feast at their table, as well as the best quality kakanin. Apag Marangle showcased the kind of home-style Capampangan cooking everyone craves with nasing marangle, kare-kare, pansit, chicharon and atchara, Bai’s Boneless Lechon served up scrumptious lechon belly, and of course, a bash wouldn’t be complete without Lydia’s Lechon. Resorts World Manila provided Mini Reuben Sandwich, Char Kway Teo, Buffalo wings, Red Velvet Cake and Mini-Peanut Butter Cup cake​while House Manila dished out cocktails and drinks at their open bar.

The seventh holiday bash gave away loads of prizes such as home appliances, kitchen gadgets, hotel and restaurant buffet GCs. Prizes were also awarded to those who came in their best Coachella inspired outfits and creative social-media posts relating to the event.

The festivities were held at House Manila in Remington Hotel, Resorts World for the third straight year. Singers Mayda Doryn Chua, soprano Bettina Dadap and Josh de la Crus provided entertainment. The event was hosted by Advertising Manager Marlon Aldenese with Choi Soriano from Harvest Hotel.

COOK Magazine on its 17th year continues to bring people together through food.

