Convergys Philippines among pioneers seeking international certification on workplace gender equality

One of the country’s top employers, Convergys Philippines has committed to achieving certification from Economic Dividends for Gender Equality (EDGE), a world-leading diagnostic and certification system that is designed to help companies create an optimal workplace for women and men. Widely regarded as the global standard for workplace gender equality, EDGE ensures that certified organizations have a structured, systematic approach to measure, track, and close the workplace gender gap.

EDGE certification is part of the initiatives being implemented by the Philippine Business Coalition for Women’s Empowerment (PBCWE), where Convergys is one of the seven founding members. Launched in March 2017, the PBCWE is one of the local business coalitions that will become a voice for workplace gender equality in their respective industries and act as important advocates for women’s economic empowerment. The coalition is also part of “Investing in Women,” an initiative of the Australian Government to accelerate women empowerment and drive inclusive economic growth in Southeast Asia through partnerships in the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar.

“We are a company that values diversity and one of the ways we can demonstrate this is by making sure we create an environment where everyone – regardless of their gender – can be successful,” said Ivic Mueco, Convergys President for Asia-Pacific. Speaking at the Philippines-Australia ASEAN Forum on Women’s Economic Empowerment, she also stated that “we need to enable women to ask for what they need, and provide them with a network of peers and mentors to help them achieve balance.”

“Being part of PBCWE enables us to work with like-minded individuals who value inclusiveness. We are proud to lead our industry in achieving gender equality. In the end, this is not just about supporting an initiative because it makes business sense. We are making this stand because it is the right thing to do,” Mueco concluded.